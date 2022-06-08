ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, IA

Wood edges Dykstra in Statehouse stunner

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Undated) -- Barring unforeseen circumstances, a Shenandoah High School graduate is headed to the Iowa Legislature next year. Unofficial results show Devon Wood winning the Iowa House's 17th District's Republican nomination by defeating former Ringgold County Supervisor Paul Dykstra in Tuesday's primary. Wood received 1,790 votes, or 51.22%, to Dykstra's 1,700...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Reynolds helps oust 4 sitting GOP legislators in primary

DES MOINES, IA — It is not usual for a sitting governor to endorse several newcomer candidates. But Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed four candidates in the House who are for public tax dollars for private school funding; and every single one of them won Tuesday night. Zachary Dieken won the Republican primary for District 5, […]
Pen City Current

Mitchell, Widbin defeated in Republican primaries

DES MOINES – Iowa Rep. Joe Mitchell (R-Wayland) was ousted in Tuesday’s primary voting for State Rep. District 87. Mitchell, whose district has changed for the upcoming term due to state redistricting, is serving his second term representing southeast Iowa, including northwest Lee County. The new 87th district...
LEE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Axne preps for reelection bid

(Washington) -- Now that she knows her opponent this fall, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says she's ready for another reelection campaign. Axne vies for a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives against State Senator Zach Nunn, who defeated two other opponents in Tuesday's Iowa Primary for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District's Republican nomination. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, the West Des Moines Democrat says she was prepared for whoever won the GOP nomination.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Elections
City
Shenandoah, IA
Shenandoah, IA
Government
County
Ringgold County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Ringgold County, IA
Government
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: A mean, disappointing 2022 Iowa legislative session

The 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature had a mean streak. On the session’s first day, Senate President Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, declared that public schools and the media have a “sinister agenda” aimed at harming children. With that began a session where many majority Republicans and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds assailed public education. Chapman even proposed legislation that would have made teachers and school staff into criminals for making books he dubbed obscene available in libraries.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, June 10th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says it is common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic. The three Iowa Republicans in the U-S House voted “no.” Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the bill Democrats proposed would violate the Second Amendment and would “really do little” to stop gun violence.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Winners Declared For State And Federal Office Races In 2022 Iowa Primaries

After winning his party’s nomination over two competitors, a retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given that Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin. In Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, State Senator Zach Nunn edged Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasso to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne. A Des Moines businessman, Todd Halbur, defeated former State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa for the Republican nomination for Iowa State Auditor. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller beat Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to run against Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate during the upcoming midterm elections, slated for Nov. 8. Carroll County did not have any contested races on the ballot. Over 355,000 Iowans participated in Tuesday’s primary or about 16 percent of registered voters. Full results from the 2022 Iowa Primaries can be found included with this story on our website.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

In Iowa, Republicans outnumbered Democrats in Tuesday's primary election

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voter turnout inTuesday's primary election was higher than in previous ones, according to unofficial numbers released by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. More than 356,000 Iowans participated in the election. That's the second-highest total for a primary since 1994. Additionally, more than 73,000 Iowans...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Ann Hanusa
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 9th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- A Hollywood actor who is a native of Uvalde, Texas -- and a gun owner -- met with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to talk about ways to prevent future mass shootings. Grassley says Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves met with him in his Senate office Tuesday, and that McConaughey wanted to know more about Grassley’s bill that would have the Secret Service Threat Assessment Center advise schools on how to recognize the warning signs of student behavior that might turn deadly. Grassley told him the bill is being held up by New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker, to which he says McConaughey “took a real interest” in that and said “he was going to have a conversation” with him about it. In a speech at the White House Tuesday, McConaughey expressed support for raising the age for buying A-R-15-style assault rifles from 18 to 21.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Page County Primary Election Results

Page County Primary Election Results Field 1 Field 2 Republican Party Votes *Denotes Winner U.S. Senate Chuck Grassley* 1,507 Jim Carlin 611 Write-In 1 U.S. Representative - District 3 Zach Nunn* 1,076 Nicole Hasso 428 Gary Leffler 399 Write-In 12 Governor Kim Reynolds* 1,973 Write-In 27 Secretary of State Paul Pate* 1,895 Write-In 9 State Auditor Mary Ann Hanusa* 982 Todd Halbur 867 Write-In 6 State Treasurer Roby Smith* 1,831 Write-In 8 Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig* 1,868 Write-In 6 Attorney General Brenna Bird* 1,821 Write-In 10 State Senator - District 9 Tom Shipley* 1,891 Write-In 9 State Representative - District 17 Paul Dykstra* 433 Devon Wood 359 Write-In 1 State Representative - District 18 Thomas Moore* 1,123 Write-In 7 County Supervisors - District 2 Todd Maher* 1,473 Alan Armstrong 681 Write-In 3 County Treasurer Angie Dow* 2,021 Write-In 6 County Recorder Brenda L. Esaias* 1,989 Write-In 11 County Attorney Carl Sonksen* 1,877 Write-In 24 Democratic Party U.S. Senator Abby Finkenauer* 124 Michael Franken 114 Glenn Hurst 25 Write-In 0 U.S. Representative - District 3 Cindy Axne* 259 Write-In 0 Governor Deidre DeJear* 256 Write-In 0 Secretary of State Joel Miller* 173 Eric Van Lancker 68 Write-In 0 State Auditor Rob Sand* 245 Write-In 0 State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald* 250 Write-In 0 Secrectary of Agriculture John Norwood* 246 Write-In 0 Attorney General Tom Miller* 249 Write-In 0 State Senator - District 9 Write-In 17 State Representative -District 17 Write-In 10 State Representative - District 18 Write-In 7.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds visits western Iowa for voter rally and ribbon cutting

SIOUXLAND NEWS — Voting in Primary Elections in Iowa will happen Tuesday, June 7th. That brought a big name to Siouxland to campaign and meet with voters on Monday, June 6th. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds held a "Get out the Vote" Rally in Cherokee Monday morning, hoping to oust...
Iowa State Daily

Here are unofficial results for the Story County primaries

Unofficial results for Story County poured in as the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. A total of 8,358 votes were cast in the Story Country Primary election. Voter turnout was at 11.4 percent of the 73,252 registered voters. Here are the unofficial results of the primaries:. Story County Board...
STORY COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statehouse#Iowa Legislature#Election Local#State Representatives#Shenandoah High School#The Iowa House#Republican#Shs#Simpson College#Kma News
WOWT

Iowa senator, lawmakers announce DEFEND Act

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and several other lawmakers announced a bipartisan effort to control Iranian tensions. The DEFEND Act would require the Department of Defense to work with Jordan, Egypt, and other Middle Eastern countries to create a coordinated defense system in the region. This is in response to Iran boosting production of enriched uranium in an effort to grow its nuclear program.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

High energy costs give IWCC sticker shock

(Council Bluffs) -- Energy costs and tuition are going up at Iowa Western Community College. That's despite the recent increase in state aid approved in this year's Iowa Legislative Session. Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney tells KMA News lawmakers approved a 3% increase in supplemental state aid for the state's two-year institutions in the 2022, or $6.5 million in additional funding. That translates into just under $400,000 in new money for Iowa Western. Kinney says he's grateful for local lawmakers' support.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda board backs high school band trip

(Clarinda) -- After a long absence, Clarinda High School's Marching Band hits the road next spring. By unanimous vote Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved a request from High School Instrumental Music Instructor Courtney Ridge for a trip through the Midwest and East Coast next March. Usually, the band takes a trip every four years. But, the last trip scheduled in 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19. Nancy McKinnon is the district's director of finance and board secretary. McKinnon tells KMA News next year's trip takes the band to two major cities.
CLARINDA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ourquadcities.com

Second Amendment rights in Iowa to be on November ballot

Gun policies continue to be a hot debate topic in the U.S. after the recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, with lawmakers struggling to agree on how to take action. But in Iowa specifically, gun policies could get even more attention over the next six months. That’s because voters...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Kirk Samples, Jr., 90, of Red Oak, Iowa

Memorials: suggested to the First United Methodist Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa faces increased drought levels despite surplus of rain

DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite all of the rain that has covered Iowa in the past week, Iowa’sdrought situation has not been resolved. A new drought monitor map was released Thursday, showing that just over 72% of Iowa is drought-free. That value is down three-tenths of a percent...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Eastern Iowa High Schooler Chases National Baseball Records

They say records were made to be broken and this Iowa high school baseball player has a chance to make that happen. Austin Hilmer is a student at North Linn high school who is staring down history. It's not just Iowa history Austin is looking at either, he has a chance at breaking a national record. What's unique about this record is... it's held by his older brother!
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy