Wood edges Dykstra in Statehouse stunner

Page County Primary Election Results Field 1 Field 2 Republican Party Votes *Denotes Winner U.S. Senate Chuck Grassley* 1,507 Jim Carlin 611 Write-In 1 U.S. Representative - District 3 Zach Nunn* 1,076 Nicole Hasso 428 Gary Leffler 399 Write-In 12 Governor Kim Reynolds* 1,973 Write-In 27 Secretary of State Paul Pate* 1,895 Write-In 9 State Auditor Mary Ann Hanusa* 982 Todd Halbur 867 Write-In 6 State Treasurer Roby Smith* 1,831 Write-In 8 Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig* 1,868 Write-In 6 Attorney General Brenna Bird* 1,821 Write-In 10 State Senator - District 9 Tom Shipley* 1,891 Write-In 9 State Representative - District 17 Paul Dykstra* 433 Devon Wood 359 Write-In 1 State Representative - District 18 Thomas Moore* 1,123 Write-In 7 County Supervisors - District 2 Todd Maher* 1,473 Alan Armstrong 681 Write-In 3 County Treasurer Angie Dow* 2,021 Write-In 6 County Recorder Brenda L. Esaias* 1,989 Write-In 11 County Attorney Carl Sonksen* 1,877 Write-In 24 Democratic Party U.S. Senator Abby Finkenauer* 124 Michael Franken 114 Glenn Hurst 25 Write-In 0 U.S. Representative - District 3 Cindy Axne* 259 Write-In 0 Governor Deidre DeJear* 256 Write-In 0 Secretary of State Joel Miller* 173 Eric Van Lancker 68 Write-In 0 State Auditor Rob Sand* 245 Write-In 0 State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald* 250 Write-In 0 Secrectary of Agriculture John Norwood* 246 Write-In 0 Attorney General Tom Miller* 249 Write-In 0 State Senator - District 9 Write-In 17 State Representative -District 17 Write-In 10 State Representative - District 18 Write-In 7.
