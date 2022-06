Signing on to a super hero franchise is often a commitment to more than one film for work which can span more than a decade, in some cases. In the case of Dwayne Johnson, becoming Black Adam to the point where a film with him in the part gets released has taken nearly a decade in the first place. Now, following the release of the film's first trailer, Johnson promises he is committed to a long haul with the character where he can further develop the DC universe on the big screen.

