Alex Lees will try to channel his inner Matthew Hayden to make the big score he desperately needs to prove he belongs at the highest level. Lees has been an obdurate but limited presence at the top of the England order for the last four Tests but, with Brendon McCullum's new broom of positivity sweeping through the dressing room, he knows he must expand his game to survive.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO