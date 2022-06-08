Suspect wanted on sexual assault charges arrested by Allegheny Co. Sheriff's Deputies

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A man who was wanted on charges related to the sexual assault of a child has been arrested.

Jose Melendez, Jr., 33, was taken into custody at an apartment building along Park Avenue in Harrison Township.

According to Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus, Melendez is accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times between 2017 and 2021.

Jose Melendez, Jr. was apprehended by Sheriff's Deputies on a warrant related to sexual assault charges and other numerous offenses. Allegheny County Sheriff's Office

In March, police attempted to stop Melendez in Turtle Creek, but he crashed his vehicle into a telephone pole and fled the scene.

Following that incident in March, Sheriff's Deputies believed Melendez was staying in the Harrison Township area and approached the building they believed he was located in.

When Melendez saw the Sheriff's Deputies approaching the area, he attempted to flee the apartment complex, but was captured at the rear of the building.

Melendez is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and is facing numerous charges, including statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with minor, aggravated indecent assault, endangering welfare of children, intimidation of witnesses or victims, and other charges.

A date for a preliminary hearing has not been set yet.

