ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Suspect wanted on sexual assault charges arrested by Allegheny Co. Sheriff's Deputies

By Mike Darnay, Lindsay Ward
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MxMD_0g3xw8eN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ny4xd_0g3xw8eN00
Sexual assault suspect captured 01:10

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A man who was wanted on charges related to the sexual assault of a child has been arrested.

Jose Melendez, Jr., 33, was taken into custody at an apartment building along Park Avenue in Harrison Township.

According to Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus, Melendez is accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times between 2017 and 2021.

Jose Melendez, Jr. was apprehended by Sheriff's Deputies on a warrant related to sexual assault charges and other numerous offenses. Allegheny County Sheriff's Office

In March, police attempted to stop Melendez in Turtle Creek, but he crashed his vehicle into a telephone pole and fled the scene.

Following that incident in March, Sheriff's Deputies believed Melendez was staying in the Harrison Township area and approached the building they believed he was located in.

When Melendez saw the Sheriff's Deputies approaching the area, he attempted to flee the apartment complex, but was captured at the rear of the building.

Melendez is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and is facing numerous charges, including statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with minor, aggravated indecent assault, endangering welfare of children, intimidation of witnesses or victims, and other charges.

A date for a preliminary hearing has not been set yet.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Monroeville Police searching for man accused of robbery and kidnapping

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Monroeville Police and Pennsylvania Crimestoppers are looking for a man accused of robbery and kidnapping.Police say the man followed a Monroeville mini-mart clerk home, robbed him at gunpoint, and left him tied up in a closet.Police say he stole the victim's car and phone and then used a key to enter the mini-mart, stealing cash and scratch-off lottery tickets.
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of attempting to abduct 9-year-old girl at bus stop pleads guilty

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County man who police said tried to kidnap a girl from a bus stop has pleaded guilty.A judge sentenced William Gorring to 4 1/2 years to 9 years in prison, plus five years of probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.Police said the girl was alone at a bus stop in Coraopolis in January when Gorring grabbed her and tried to drag her away. She fought back, a decision police said likely saved her life.She gave the police a description of Gorring, and they arrested him within an hour.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police make arrest in shooting at Cambod-Ican Kitchen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police have arrested a suspect connected to a weekend shooting on the South Side. According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA, 27-year-old Christopher Young has been arrested. Young is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and receiving stolen property. RELATED: South Side restaurant employee in critical condition after being struck by stray bulletEarly on  Saturday morning, employees of Cambod-ican Kitchen were cleaning up when bullets began to fly, destroying their windows, and then striking an employee, sending them to the hospital. "Within 10 minutes we hear "boom boom boom boom." We start hearing some bullets," said Daniel McSwiggen, an owner of the restaurant. The same employee who called the police was also shot. We will have more details as this story develops.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Turtle Creek, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
wtae.com

Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for throwing explosive device at Pittsburgh police

A New Jersey man will spend 2 years in prison for throwing an explosive device at Pittsburgh police during the violent protests in downtown after the killing of George Floyd. Investigators say the device 27-year-old Nicholas Lucia threw landed on an officer's vest. Another officer removed it before it exploded....
CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested in late-night shootout near busy Carson Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police have arrested a suspect connected to a weekend shooting on the South Side. Christopher Young, 27, has been arrested, according to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA.Young is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and receiving stolen property. Gunshots rang out at 2:30 a.m. Sunday as late-night revelers lined the sidewalks of busy Carson Street. Officers responded to 15th Street and found two gunshot victims, one of them being Young, according to his arrest report.Young and the second gunshot victim were rushed to a hospital, both in critical...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Romanian nationals facing new charges after more credit card skimmers found

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Two men accused of putting skimmers at Sam's Clubs in Allegheny and Butler counties now face new charges. The pair of Romanian nationals are now accused of planting devices at Sam's Club in Trinity Point Shopping Plaza in Washington County. Anyone who may have used their credit or debit cards at the store is being asked to check their accounts and report anything suspicious to the police.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Kraus
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.Police said Destiny Stein was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday in Brighton Heights wearing navy blue pajama pants and a black Mickey Mouse shirt.She has black and blonde hair, police said. Anyone with information can call 412-323-7141.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Several young boys in Beaver County say woman tried to lure them into her car with cookies

ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County have launched an investigation after several young boys told their parents that an elderly woman tried to lure them into her vehicle with cookies.This disturbing case is serving as a warning for other parents in Rochester Township."It makes me feel uncomfortable," parent Rafael Lopez said.Neighbors are on alert after several reports of an elderly woman attempting to lure boys into her car in Rochester Borough and the township. Lopez lives on Pennsylvania Avenue with his small children and said he saw the car on his street."It comes really slowly with tinted windows,...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Police#Violent Crime#Allegheny Co#The Sheriff S Deputies#Kdka Tv#Kdka Com
CBS Pittsburgh

North Versailles officer remains on job following profanity-laced tirade caught on video

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The officer seen in a video launching into a profanity-laced tirade after a woman allegedly struck his car told his side of the story to officials in North Versailles on Wednesday. The officer, whose identity has not been disclosed, met with two township commissioners and the police chief just a day after KDKA-TV was first to publish video from his confrontation with the woman. The woman is accused of crashing into the back of his personal car that his daughter's grandmother was driving on Sunday evening. The officer told township leaders he was waiting for her to...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of stealing money and guns from Westmoreland County home

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is in the Westmoreland County Jail after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars and guns from a home.Investigators said on 21-year-old Tyrus Martin's first trip to the home in Derry Township on May 29, he initially took the money, but they said he came back later to grab the guns."Was able to pry open a window, went into a bedroom and was able to take an envelope, a bag that had a large sum of money in it," trooper Stephen Limani said."It was $65,000 that was allegedly stolen," he added.Investigators say...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 suspects with alleged ties to Pagan's Motorcycle Club facing drug, weapons charges

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Three people with alleged connections to the Pagan's Motorcycle Gang have been arrested, according to the Bethel Park Police Department.A search warrant was issued to a house on Highland Circle in Bethel Park, where the suspects were living, and officers later discovered weapons, drugs and explosive devices.The Allegheny County Police Department Bomb Squad and the ATF were able to safely remove the explosives.Police also found a notebook that indicated homemade explosives were distributed to other club members. Joseph Roberts, Christine Niedermeyer, and Steven Albertson have been charged with 11 counts of weapons of mass destruction, causing or risking a catastrophe, criminal conspiracy, and drug possession/paraphernalia charges, police said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

DNA match from Greensburg man leads to arrest in Hempfield bank robbery

Authorities used DNA gathered from an index card to charge a Greensburg man with a Nov. 24 bank robbery in Hempfield, according to court papers. Jonathan Smith Jr., 29, wore a distinct red “DoorDash” covid-19 mask and dark ski cap in an attempt to hide his identity when he passed a threatening note to a teller at Key Bank at 800 E. Pittsburgh St., police said.
GREENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Video captures officer scolding driver after cruiser struck from behind with his child inside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Questions are swirling about a video posted online that shows a North Versailles police officer shouting obscenities at a driver following a hit-and-run crash involving his family.hat officer is still on the job, but he's facing an emergency hearing Wednesday. KDKA spoke to one of the township commissioners who hadn't previously seen the video. After she sent it to him, his initial response was, "I'm shocked." "What's the matter with you?" the North Versailles police officer said to the woman in the video. The video started with the driver on the ground with her hands behind her...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two injured in shooting along Federal Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side.Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Federal Street just before midnight for multiple ShotSpotter alerts.When officers arrived at the scene, they found shell casings a man who had been grazed in the neck with a bullet or bullets.He was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in stable condition.A short time later, officers were notified of a second victim who showed up at Allegheny General Hospital, but after investigating, determined that the person had not been shot.Police say their investigation is ongoing. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
55K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy