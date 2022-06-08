ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh police investigating after windows broken at Zone 2 substation

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

Pittsburgh police investigating after windows broken at Zone 2 substation 00:11

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating after windows were broken at the department's Zone 2 substation along Liberty Avenue.

It's unclear how or why the windows were broken.

Pittsburgh police are investigating after windows were broken at the department's Zone 2 substation along Liberty Avenue. KDKA

KDKA has reached out to police for more details or information on what happened.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.Police said Destiny Stein was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday in Brighton Heights wearing navy blue pajama pants and a black Mickey Mouse shirt.She has black and blonde hair, police said. Anyone with information can call 412-323-7141.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Target 11: Mayor Gainey wants to see South Side violence for himself after recent shootings, fights

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is planning a late-night trip to the South Side and specifically East Carson Street, around 1 a.m. Saturday. The mayor told Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle that he wants to see for himself what goes on in the late evening and early morning hours along the popular strip that’s lined with bars and restaurants. That area has recently been plagued by shootings and fights.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing 15-year-old girl found safe

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Diamond Corley was found. ------------------------------------------------------------- Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. According to police, Diamond Corley is 5′1″ and weighs 180 pounds. She was last seen on June 5. Police said Diamond may be spotted in the areas of Homewood, North...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police make arrest in shooting at Cambod-Ican Kitchen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police have arrested a suspect connected to a weekend shooting on the South Side. According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA, 27-year-old Christopher Young has been arrested. Young is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and receiving stolen property. RELATED: South Side restaurant employee in critical condition after being struck by stray bulletEarly on  Saturday morning, employees of Cambod-ican Kitchen were cleaning up when bullets began to fly, destroying their windows, and then striking an employee, sending them to the hospital. "Within 10 minutes we hear "boom boom boom boom." We start hearing some bullets," said Daniel McSwiggen, an owner of the restaurant. The same employee who called the police was also shot. We will have more details as this story develops.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man flown to UPMC Presby after stabbing in Aliquippa

A man has been flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital after he was stabbed in Aliquippa. Beaver County 911 said the investigation is still active at the scene in the 1000 block of Clinton Street. The man's condition was not immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Monroeville Police searching for man accused of robbery and kidnapping

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Monroeville Police and Pennsylvania Crimestoppers are looking for a man accused of robbery and kidnapping.Police say the man followed a Monroeville mini-mart clerk home, robbed him at gunpoint, and left him tied up in a closet.Police say he stole the victim's car and phone and then used a key to enter the mini-mart, stealing cash and scratch-off lottery tickets.
MONROEVILLE, PA
