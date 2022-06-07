FirstNet, Built with AT&T, Teams With First H.E.L.P. to Support Illinois First Responders With #ResponderReadiness Training

It’s usually best to not delve into politicians’ motivations lest one end up stupider for the effort. Nowhere is that truer than in the bills signed Monday by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) that, among other foolish restrictions, ban the acquisition of body armor by anybody outside of a few favored, government-controlled professions. These protective devices, incapable of offensive use unless thrown especially hard, are now unavailable for legal purchase by New Yorkers seeking even the most passive means of defending themselves and their loved ones.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO