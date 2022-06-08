Healthcare

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 test demand a boon for labs, a bane...

reportwire.org

EverydayHealth.com

FDA Approves Type 2 Diabetes Drug Mounjaro, Which Is Also Associated With Weight Loss

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), as an addition to diet and exercise. The drug, manufactured by Eli Lilly, improved blood sugar more effectively than the other diabetes therapies that were included in the clinical studies that were the basis for its approval, according to the FDA statement, released on May 13.
HEALTH
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Medical News Today

FDA approves tirzepatide: A potent new drug for type 2 diabetes

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a novel first-in-class drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The drug is called tirzepatide. A person has it as a once-weekly injection under the skin. It has a dual effect, lowering blood sugar and supporting weight loss better than currently available drugs...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Can zinc help with the management of type 2 diabetes?

Zinc is an important nutrient that can help the immune system and may reduce the risk of certain illnesses. Some evidence suggests that zinc may be beneficial for the management of type 2 diabetes. Other research notes a potential link between zinc deficiency and diabetes. However, more research is necessary.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

How to Lower Blood Sugar Quickly

High blood sugar, also called hyperglycemia, means that there is too much glucose (sugar) in the blood, often due to a lack of insulin or the body’s inability to use insulin properly. For people who have diabetes, other factors can contribute to high blood sugars, as well, such as eating too much carbohydrate, not getting enough physical activity, being sick or stressed, forgetting to take or not taking enough diabetes medication, or taking other medications that can raise bloods sugars.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Tirzepatide improves kidney outcomes in T2DM with increased CV risk

An exploratory analysis of data from the SURPASS-4 trial has shown that adults with type 2 diabetes and increased cardiovascular risk receiving tirzepatide experience fewer renal complications, especially new onset of macroalbuminuria; these findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association, held from June 3 to 7 in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Pathophysiology of Type I Diabetes Mellitus?

The pathophysiology of type I diabetes is autoimmunity, which is a complex interplay between genetic predisposition and possible viral infection of the pancreas. Due to a faulty immune reaction, the immune system mounts an attack on the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas while killing the virus, causing beta cell annihilation and almost total insulin insufficiency.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Game Day for bluebird bio: FDA to Assess First Lentiviral Vectors

It’s game day for bluebird bio. The company, battered by layoffs and cash concerns, faces a two-day crucible as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Cell, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee will give two lentiviral vector gene therapies a thumbs up or down. On Thursday and Friday,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Lilly’s Mounjaro Bests Novo’s Diabetes Drugs in Comparison Study

Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced additional results from a Phase I mechanism of action study, showing that its injectable Mounjaro (tirzepatide) induces greater weight loss than placebo and Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide in adults with type 2 diabetes. The new findings, revealed in an oral presentation at the American...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hippocraticpost.com

Diabetes care delivered by telemedicine

Telemedicine helped ensure essential type 2 diabetes care amid the COVID-19 pandemic: A new study from the University of Eastern Finland indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic has seriously affected healthcare service usage among patients with 2 type diabetes in North Karelia, Finland, but essential care was continuously provided. The delivery of many essential services was facilitated by processes that strongly relied on telemedicine already before the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Can You Survive Diabetic Ketoacidosis? DKA

Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) is a serious but potentially preventable and treatable complication of diabetes. The mortality rate for DKA is about 2%. Mortality rates in older individuals are higher, at about 10%-20%, due to existing comorbidities. Because it typically takes hours for DKA to become life-threatening, you can survive the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A new tale of thalidomide repurposing

Nature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. A prospective observational case-report study now shows that thalidomide can be a well-tolerated, efficacious treatment for complications such as pain, bleeding and ulceration from extracranial arteriovenous malformation. Arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) are among the most difficult to treat and dangerous vascular malformations. Effective treatments are...
SCIENCE
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Insulin Resistance: Your Questions Answered

If you’ve watched television lately, you might have seen ads for supplements and diet plans claiming to reverse insulin resistance and help you lose weight. The term “insulin resistance” has been trending in the media for a while now, and it might be hard to figure out what it is, what it means if you have it, and what to do about it. If you have questions about insulin resistance, keep reading to get answers.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Getting a CDL with type 2 diabetes

A commercial driver’s license (CDL) is a driver’s license necessary to operate trucks and drive interstate. Previously, people with diabetes may not have met the criteria to get a CDL. However, while a person needs to meet numerous health requirements, it is possible for those living with diabetes to become truck and bus drivers.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Sernova Cell Pouch Keeps T1 Diabetes Patient Insulin Free for 2 Years

Weeks after announcing a significant partnership with Evotec to advance treatment for type 1 diabetes, Canada-based Sernova Corp. shared positive Phase I/II data from an ongoing clinical study of its implantable Cell Pouch device that showed evidence of in vivo active insulin production following implantation of the device and islet transplantation.
HEALTH

