OUR THREE FOR 3

Fort Myers, FL

Florida Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanibel Outlets. 20350 Summerlin Road, Suite 1128, Fort Myers; 239-887-4532 or www.bluwavelobsterhouse.com. Bluwave, at Sanibel Outlets, offers a range of fresh seafood for lunch and dinner, receiving consistently high marks on Yelp and other sites for such dishes as a lobster roll (served hot), paella, raw oysters and more. Rumor has...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

Florida Weekly

CUISINE NEWS

Barbatella announces its first summer wine dinner hosted by Antinori Brand Ambassador Erik Saccomani at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9. The evening includes exceptional wines paired with a menu prepared by Aielli Group’s Corporate Chef Jason Goddard. The first course is a seafood salad served with Antinori Castello della...
gulfshorebusiness.com

Estia Greek restaurant replacing Bokamper’s in North Naples

An upscale restaurant coming to North Naples next year intends to transport diners to a stunning Mediterranean home in the Greek islands. Estia, planning to transform the recently shuttered space of Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill, will be the first in Florida for the Pashalis family, which operates a restaurant group that includes three Estia Greek-Mediterranean restaurants in the Philadelphia and South Jersey area. Siblings Anastasia and Gus Pashalis are part of the Greek family involved in the Naples expansion. “My brother and I are first generation,” Anastasia Pashalis said. “My parents and uncle immigrated to the United States in the 1970s.”
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Twisted Cheesery melting into gooey ghost kitchen

Q: Whatever happened to the Twisted Cheesery? Loved that place. A: Twisted Cheesery closed in late April after operating only seven months in East Naples but some of the most popular items from the contemporary grilled cheese concept will be available for pickup and delivery soon, said Chef. Michael Voorhis,...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

LABOR of LOVE

SOME HOUSES ARE BUILT FOR ENTERTAINING, complete with formal dining rooms, butler’s pantries, and walk-in wine refrigerators. Lisa and Patrick O’Donnell’s house was designed and built by them as a party house, with three bars — including one on the second-floor outdoor wraparound porch and another in the game room with a pool table, ping pong table, and mini shuffleboard game.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

FARMERS MARKETS

The River District Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursdays year round under the bridge at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers. The market offers fresh produce, food trucks, honey, flowers, cheese and more. 2000 W. First St. www.buylocallee.com. SATURDAY. The Cape Coral Downtown Farmers Market runs...
FORT MYERS, FL
naplesillustrated.com

Puttin’ on the Ritz

Naples boasts two Ritz-Carltons, and both are undergoing renovations that are making them even dreamier destinations. That’s already happened at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, which recently debuted The Reservoir, a 14,000-square-foot aquatic play area featuring a 600-foot lazy river (called Drift), three waterslides, and a kiddie splash zone.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Celebrate Summer Solstice at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is hosting a Summer Solstice Evening on Tuesday, June 21. Visitors are invited to stroll the boardwalk, talk to boardwalk naturalists, and get a fascinating glimpse of life in the swamp as the sun is setting. Discounted admission is $8 for adults, $3 for youth and free for children 5 and under, U.S. military/ veterans (with ID) and Friends of Corkscrew members. Doors open at 5 p.m. with last admission at 7 p.m. Sunset that evening is 8:21 p.m., and the boardwalk will close at 8:30 p.m. The Blair Visitor Center Nature Store will also be open from 5 – 8:45 p.m. Online tickets are required at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/solstice.
Florida Weekly

ON THE MOVE

Naples Therapeutic Riding Center has welcomed seasoned nonprofit administrator Lillian Mendez as its new program director. She has more than 20 years of experience in the local nonprofit sector, most recently serving for more than 10 years as the associate director of programs for Youth Haven. Prior to that, she was the shelter manager for the Shelter for Abused Women and Children for 10 years. Both organizations are community partners of NTRC where their residents participate in equine groups. Ms. Mendez also has more than eight years of experience providing animal assisted therapy. She is a handler to American Kennel Club certified therapy dog, Houston. Houston worked alongside her at Youth Haven bringing pet therapy services to its residents — a service she also plans to bring to NTRC. Naples Therapeutic Riding Center also has installed the following new officers to its Board of Directors: Brian McNamara, Esq. president of McNamara Legal Services, P.A., will serve as President. He joined the Board in 2019. As a graduate of the Associate Leadership Collier program and a member of the Chamber of Commerce’s Emerging Leadership Counsel, he led the initiative to launch the NTRC Young Professional Strides in 2018. He also volunteers weekly in therapeutic riding lessons. Jeffery Fortier, a partner and the managing director of Private Capital Management, will serve as Treasurer. He joined the board in 2021 and serves on the Land Development Committee for the End the Wait Expansion and volunteers in therapeutic riding lessons. He brings more than 20 years of experience in private client investments and wealth management to his board position. Sara White, Esq. a senior associate with the law firm Porter Wright, will serve as Secretary. She joined the board in 2020 and brings her experience in complex commercial litigation including real estate, banking, and finance to her position. Lee Pinto, a retired nurse who formerly raised thoroughbred horses, will served as Past President. She joined the board in 2019 and served as president in 2020 and 2021. She also serves on Land Development Committee for the End the Wait Expansion, volunteers in therapeutic riding lessons and previously chaired NTRC’s Kentucky Derby Party in 2019 and 2020.
NAPLES, FL
travelonlinetips.com

Where to Stay in Marco Island – 3 TOP Areas for Your Holiday

Planning your subsequent journey to the seaside? I’m positive you’ll love the pristine seashores on Marco Island, FL! Pack your luggage, and let’s go!. The finest space the place to remain in Marco Island is South Beach! Here you’ll discover the most effective inns (many with seashore entry) and nice eating places. I’ve additionally included 2 extra areas excellent for funds vacationers and leisure – Mid Island and the North End.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples Pride announces new festival date after rain delay

The Naples Pride festival is officially rescheduled after being postponed due to last weekend’s tropical rain. It will now kick off on July 9. After having to postpone, Naples Pride is ready to party. This festival is incredibly important. It brings the community together for a weekend of fun,...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

NEWS BRIEFS

CBIA, NABOR to Host “Politics in the Park” political rally, straw vote. The Collier Building Industry Association, in association with the Naples Area Board of Realtors, will host “Politics in the Park,” from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at NABOR’s Naples Conference Center, 1455 Pine Ridge Rd. The event is free and open to the public; no advance registration is required.
NAPLES, FL
floridasportsman.com

A mountain of snapper and grouper

When a storm approaches the barometric pressure falls. When the storm passes the pressure rises. When the pressure is changing it's like ringing a dinner bell for fish. Per Salt Strong. Before & after Alex as seen from the deck of the Florida Fisherman II, Madeira Beach Florida. Before we...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Moravela’s Pizza opens new location in Golden Gate Estates

Moravela’s Pizza launched its latest location on June 1 at Everglades Square in Golden Gate Estates. The new retail center is on the northwest corner of Everglades Boulevard and Golden Gate Boulevard. The New York-style pizzeria, co-owned locally by Estates couple Edmundo and Belkis Morales, has served the Naples area for more than 20 years. Their new 1,300-square-foot pizzeria is available for takeout and delivery. In addition to pizzas and pizza by the slice, Moravela’s menu includes Italian-American baked specialties, pasta, Philly cheesesteaks, hot and cold subs, salads and appetizers. The new Moravela’s, 55 Everglades Blvd. N., Unit 108, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
GOLDEN GATE, FL
Florida Weekly

Send us your photos! The Florida Weekly pet contest is back

Our pets are part of our families — humans love their dogs, cats, snakes, chickens, birds, ferrets, horses — well, all the varieties of animals that love us unconditionally. You can show how much you love your pets by entering the annual Florida Weekly pet photo contest for...
FORT MYERS, FL
SuncoastPost

Mattison’s Restaurant’s Features Summer Savor Menus

Savor Sarasota and Summer Savor Menus are now available at Mattison’s Restaurants. The Visit Sarasota County initiative promotes dining at locally owned, independent restaurants from June 1-June 14. Mattison’s Forty-One has Savor Sarasota menus available and Mattison’s City Grille and Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille offer Summer Savor menus. All three Mattison’s offer pre-fixe 2-course lunch menus for $20 and 3-course dinner menus for $35. Each course offers a variety of choices for starters, entrees, and desserts. Dinner Savor menus will be served all day to give diners even more options.
SARASOTA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Take a little vacation at Tiny House Siesta

The thought of staying in a tiny house usually makes me break out in a cold sweat. But these boutique tiny homes in Siesta Key actually look super cool.Flashback: Pennsylvania-based vacation rental investor Jeremy Ricci turned part of a 1940s-era RV park into a tiny house haven in 2017 after he met Derek Diedricksen, host of HGTV series "Extreme Small Spaces" and "Tiny House Builders."Ricci bought some of the tiny homes secondhand, but now he has them custom made by Amish carpenters and towed down from up north.Details: Tiny House Siesta has more than a dozen themed stays, including a...
hotelnewsresource.com

71 Room Waterfront Hotel in Fort Myers, Florida Sold for $5,500,000

DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal and Randy Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the Red Roof Inn in North Fort Myers, FL for $5,500,000 on June 1, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, SHIVAM SUNDARAM HOTELS, LLC, and Plantation Realty represented the buyer RNA ALF, LLC.
FORT MYERS, FL
mustdo.com

Naples & Marco Island Special Offers, Deals and Coupons

Let’s talk money – or rather, about how to save money so you can get the most out of your Naples and Marco Island, Florida vacation. If you’re like me, you undoubtedly spend months saving and planning for a vacation. You also probably like to save money whenever possible so that your loved ones won’t miss out on an opportunity to have fun. You’ve spent all the time planning and saving you might as well get the best deal right? Savvy spenders can enjoy the best of Naples and Marco Island without breaking the budget. Check out Must Do Visitor Guides’ money-saving discounts on things to do from kids activities to tours, attractions, shopping, restaurants, and more. Who knows, you may save enough to splurge on something special with all the money you save!
MARCO ISLAND, FL

