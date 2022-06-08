THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

Dorona restaurant recently hosted another Celebrity Startender Event. The evening of fun, networking and philanthropy included complimentary hors d’oeuvres while guests interacted with their favorite local celebrity ‘Star’tenders. The event benefited Pace Center for Girls. The Startenders were: Kristin Cartwright, board member, Pace Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee and vice president of development services at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty; Erin Otterbeck, vice president – business development, Allikristé Fine Cabinetry & Design and board member, Pace Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee; Ashley Santiago, board member, Pace Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee and board director for the 4 Girls Foundation; Amber Phillips, chef and owner, Sage Events Catering and board member, Pace Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee. Pace Center for Girls Collier, located in the rural community of Immokalee, enables young women to complete their education, build self-esteem, and develop personal, social and family relationship skills.
