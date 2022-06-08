THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

Moravela’s Pizza launched its latest location on June 1 at Everglades Square in Golden Gate Estates. The new retail center is on the northwest corner of Everglades Boulevard and Golden Gate Boulevard. The New York-style pizzeria, co-owned locally by Estates couple Edmundo and Belkis Morales, has served the Naples area for more than 20 years. Their new 1,300-square-foot pizzeria is available for takeout and delivery. In addition to pizzas and pizza by the slice, Moravela’s menu includes Italian-American baked specialties, pasta, Philly cheesesteaks, hot and cold subs, salads and appetizers. The new Moravela’s, 55 Everglades Blvd. N., Unit 108, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

GOLDEN GATE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO