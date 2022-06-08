ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

Florida Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dish: Lox bagel, $11.99; Hibiscus Sunset lemonade, $3.99. The Place: Green Cup Organic Café, 1412 Dean St., Suite 100, Fort Myers; 239- 200-8679; www.greencupcafe.com. The Details: This café offers sustenance for the eyes and soul as well as for the body, with its enclosed patio courtyard surrounded...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

Florida Weekly

CUISINE NEWS

Barbatella announces its first summer wine dinner hosted by Antinori Brand Ambassador Erik Saccomani at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9. The evening includes exceptional wines paired with a menu prepared by Aielli Group’s Corporate Chef Jason Goddard. The first course is a seafood salad served with Antinori Castello della...
Florida Weekly

Twisted Cheesery melting into gooey ghost kitchen

Q: Whatever happened to the Twisted Cheesery? Loved that place. A: Twisted Cheesery closed in late April after operating only seven months in East Naples but some of the most popular items from the contemporary grilled cheese concept will be available for pickup and delivery soon, said Chef. Michael Voorhis,...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

Sanibel Outlets. 20350 Summerlin Road, Suite 1128, Fort Myers; 239-887-4532 or www.bluwavelobsterhouse.com. Bluwave, at Sanibel Outlets, offers a range of fresh seafood for lunch and dinner, receiving consistently high marks on Yelp and other sites for such dishes as a lobster roll (served hot), paella, raw oysters and more. Rumor has it the lobster bisque is rich and creamy and very nearly a meal in its own right.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

LABOR of LOVE

SOME HOUSES ARE BUILT FOR ENTERTAINING, complete with formal dining rooms, butler’s pantries, and walk-in wine refrigerators. Lisa and Patrick O’Donnell’s house was designed and built by them as a party house, with three bars — including one on the second-floor outdoor wraparound porch and another in the game room with a pool table, ping pong table, and mini shuffleboard game.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

FARMERS MARKETS

The River District Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursdays year round under the bridge at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers. The market offers fresh produce, food trucks, honey, flowers, cheese and more. 2000 W. First St. www.buylocallee.com. SATURDAY. The Cape Coral Downtown Farmers Market runs...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Celebrate Summer Solstice at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is hosting a Summer Solstice Evening on Tuesday, June 21. Visitors are invited to stroll the boardwalk, talk to boardwalk naturalists, and get a fascinating glimpse of life in the swamp as the sun is setting. Discounted admission is $8 for adults, $3 for youth and free for children 5 and under, U.S. military/ veterans (with ID) and Friends of Corkscrew members. Doors open at 5 p.m. with last admission at 7 p.m. Sunset that evening is 8:21 p.m., and the boardwalk will close at 8:30 p.m. The Blair Visitor Center Nature Store will also be open from 5 – 8:45 p.m. Online tickets are required at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/solstice.
gulfshorebusiness.com

Estia Greek restaurant replacing Bokamper’s in North Naples

An upscale restaurant coming to North Naples next year intends to transport diners to a stunning Mediterranean home in the Greek islands. Estia, planning to transform the recently shuttered space of Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill, will be the first in Florida for the Pashalis family, which operates a restaurant group that includes three Estia Greek-Mediterranean restaurants in the Philadelphia and South Jersey area. Siblings Anastasia and Gus Pashalis are part of the Greek family involved in the Naples expansion. “My brother and I are first generation,” Anastasia Pashalis said. “My parents and uncle immigrated to the United States in the 1970s.”
NAPLES, FL
naplesillustrated.com

Puttin’ on the Ritz

Naples boasts two Ritz-Carltons, and both are undergoing renovations that are making them even dreamier destinations. That’s already happened at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, which recently debuted The Reservoir, a 14,000-square-foot aquatic play area featuring a 600-foot lazy river (called Drift), three waterslides, and a kiddie splash zone.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Moravela’s Pizza opens new location in Golden Gate Estates

Moravela’s Pizza launched its latest location on June 1 at Everglades Square in Golden Gate Estates. The new retail center is on the northwest corner of Everglades Boulevard and Golden Gate Boulevard. The New York-style pizzeria, co-owned locally by Estates couple Edmundo and Belkis Morales, has served the Naples area for more than 20 years. Their new 1,300-square-foot pizzeria is available for takeout and delivery. In addition to pizzas and pizza by the slice, Moravela’s menu includes Italian-American baked specialties, pasta, Philly cheesesteaks, hot and cold subs, salads and appetizers. The new Moravela’s, 55 Everglades Blvd. N., Unit 108, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
GOLDEN GATE, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Take a little vacation at Tiny House Siesta

The thought of staying in a tiny house usually makes me break out in a cold sweat. But these boutique tiny homes in Siesta Key actually look super cool.Flashback: Pennsylvania-based vacation rental investor Jeremy Ricci turned part of a 1940s-era RV park into a tiny house haven in 2017 after he met Derek Diedricksen, host of HGTV series "Extreme Small Spaces" and "Tiny House Builders."Ricci bought some of the tiny homes secondhand, but now he has them custom made by Amish carpenters and towed down from up north.Details: Tiny House Siesta has more than a dozen themed stays, including a...
travelonlinetips.com

Where to Stay in Marco Island – 3 TOP Areas for Your Holiday

Planning your subsequent journey to the seaside? I’m positive you’ll love the pristine seashores on Marco Island, FL! Pack your luggage, and let’s go!. The finest space the place to remain in Marco Island is South Beach! Here you’ll discover the most effective inns (many with seashore entry) and nice eating places. I’ve additionally included 2 extra areas excellent for funds vacationers and leisure – Mid Island and the North End.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
tittlepress.com

Go behind the scenes for fashion defying designs at Naples Art Scene to be Seen

Models are perfecting their runway walks just hours before curtain call, just as they would for a typical fashion show, but these models have a unique task to pose in designs described as wearable art, moving seamlessly in delicate paper origami gowns, porcelain-cast bodices , and original watercolor paintings applied to silk satin.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

HEALTH NEWS

DLC popular Sunset Cruise for Mental Health is back. David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health will host its 9th Annual Sunset Cruise presented by title sponsor Purpose Journey on Thursday, June 16, aboard the Naples Princess at 550 Port O Call Way. Boarding begins at 6 p.m. with the cruise taking place from 7 to 9 p.m.
WINKNEWS.com

Naples Pride announces new festival date after rain delay

The Naples Pride festival is officially rescheduled after being postponed due to last weekend’s tropical rain. It will now kick off on July 9. After having to postpone, Naples Pride is ready to party. This festival is incredibly important. It brings the community together for a weekend of fun,...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Celebrity Startender Event at Dorona to benefit Pace Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee

Dorona restaurant recently hosted another Celebrity Startender Event. The evening of fun, networking and philanthropy included complimentary hors d’oeuvres while guests interacted with their favorite local celebrity ‘Star’tenders. The event benefited Pace Center for Girls. The Startenders were: Kristin Cartwright, board member, Pace Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee and vice president of development services at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty; Erin Otterbeck, vice president – business development, Allikristé Fine Cabinetry & Design and board member, Pace Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee; Ashley Santiago, board member, Pace Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee and board director for the 4 Girls Foundation; Amber Phillips, chef and owner, Sage Events Catering and board member, Pace Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee. Pace Center for Girls Collier, located in the rural community of Immokalee, enables young women to complete their education, build self-esteem, and develop personal, social and family relationship skills.
IMMOKALEE, FL
Florida Weekly

ON THE MOVE

Pace Center for Girls announces June 23 Love That Dress! collection party on Sanibel. Pace Center for Girls, Lee will celebrate the next Love That Dress! collection event on June 23 at By Rachel Pierce Art Gallery on Sanibel Island. Hosted by local artist Rachel Pierce and Sanibel Mayor Holly...
Florida Weekly

“The Emperor’s New Clothes” plays at Broadway Palm

Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre presents the musical adaptation of the Hans Christian Anderson classic “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” with selected matinees now through June 24. “The Emperor’s New Clothe”s is the classic tale about an Emperor who cares more about his clothes than anything else in...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Spots still available for Opera Naples Summer Youth Program

Opera Naples is offering limited spots for young artists to participate in the Summer Youth Program being held June 13-26, at the Wang Opera Center. This creative program challenges and nurtures young performers and is open to all youth ages 13 to 21, regardless of experience. In addition to rehearsing...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

NEWS BRIEFS

CBIA, NABOR to Host “Politics in the Park” political rally, straw vote. The Collier Building Industry Association, in association with the Naples Area Board of Realtors, will host “Politics in the Park,” from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at NABOR’s Naples Conference Center, 1455 Pine Ridge Rd. The event is free and open to the public; no advance registration is required.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

FMff awards “Calendar Girls,” along with seven other films

In the champagne awards ceremony concluding the 12th annual Fort Myers Film Festival Sunday, May 22, the Fort Myers Film Festival selected “Calendar Girls” as this year’s best documentary. The film takes a look at a group of Southwest Florida senior volunteer dancers who are determined to prove that age is just a number.
FORT MYERS, FL

