Local teacher hopes to learn what winning Miss Ohio feels like

By Allan Brown

ANews Editor

You are more likely to have a son play in the Super Bowl than a daughter to compete on the Miss America stage.

That’s an old adage often quoted by participants competing in the Miss America Scholarship Competition.

It’s ultimately true, too.

You see, Miss America recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, but in only 56 years of Super Bowls, more men have played on that famed stage than have graced the scholarship competition’s runway.

It’s actually pretty easy to do the math.

With two teams of 53 players suiting up each year for the Super Bowl, the annual NFL championship game’s numbers of participants has already surpassed the number of young women who have appeared on the scholarship program’s stage.

A local teacher hopes to defy those odds, though, as she competes for the Miss Ohio title in Mansfield next week. The winner of that competition will advance to the Miss America stage in Connecticut this December.

Emily Legenza, who turns 24 on Thursday, is currently the choir director for the Alexander Middle and High School choirs and also teaches general music for Grades 6-12. In her time out of the classroom, she is the varsity cheer coach.

“I was student teaching at Jackson City Schools when COVID-19 hit which cut my time with them short, but luckily I was able to interview with Alexander in person before all of that. I was hired in February/March by Alexander Schools about a week before the as we knew it world shut down,” she said.

Her background in education has directly led to her passion for promoting teachers, a cause she chose to take on for her social impact initiative that candidates in all local and state Miss America competitions must have perfected and be proficient in.

“My social impact statement is all about teachers,” she said. “Advocating for teachers around the nation to make meaningful changes to education at local and government levels benefiting teacher mental health, work conditions, salary.

“It’s time we enhanced educational supports by making sure our educators are taken care of. It comes from years of seeing my own teachers struggle through particularly low funded times (like in 2008), but also my own experiences and observations now as a teacher myself and seeing the side effects of COVID on education. I want to make teaching a more desirable profession. At the end of the day, teachers create all other professions.”

The ability to not only talk about her initiative, but also to possess strong interpersonal communication skills are keys to winning both the state and national titles.

Over time, Legenza has been able to sharpen both her communication skills and her social impact statement. She credits her personal growth to both having competed in the competition system for several years and receiving her bachelor’s degree in music education from Ohio University in May of 2020.

Her love for both OU and the Athens area actually started at an early age and she loves living here.

“I am originally from Wauseon, Ohio. I lived in Circleville from about the ages 2 to 6 and started school at Pickaway, but moved to Wauseon in 2004. I always told my parents that I wanted to move back down here someday.

“My parents are both Buckeyes, and I think they accidentally introduced me to Athens,” she continued. “On the way down to a family vacation when I was in the seventh grade, we were traveling on 33 when we saw the signs for Ohio University. But we had already passed OSU in Columbus so I was confused.”

“We had a short discussion about the difference between OU and OSU, but when I finally got to see FUMC’s steeple, the courthouse, and the way the back south dorms lined the hocking out of the right side of the car window, I was sold. From then on out even as a middle schooler if you asked me where I wanted to go I said Ohio University. It looked like pure magic to me.”

This will be her second trip to the Mansfield stage. As Miss Northwestern Ohio three years ago, Legenze made her debut at the state competition.

Her return trip did not come as easily, though.

After competing in seven or eight locals in 2020, Legenza could only obtain runner-up status, something that was frustrating for her, but later inspired her to compete again this past season.

“I did not win after doing seven or eight local prelims,” she said. “It was horrible, I felt absolutely miserable. I had felt I had been the best version of myself at Miss Ohio and I felt like I was not going to get that back.”

To make matters worse, she was about to do her last competition of the year and was excited about graduating from OU and then the pandemic hit.

Following a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 winners competed last June. Legenza felt she still had unfinished business with the program and won the Miss Greater Cleveland title in February. That victory allows her to compete in this year’s Miss Ohio Competition.

As for an area of competition that is no longer a part of the program, but still remains a controversial topic among long-time MAO volunteers and participants, the swimsuit category, Legenza has some definite opinions.

“I was a huge proponent of it when it was there,” she said, adding, though, that the elimination of the competition in 2019 allowed her to look at things differently when it came to swimsuit.

“It gave me my first glimpse into people who don’t necessarily have bodies that fit the mold and who were being left out. I see the reasoning behind (the decision to cut the swimsuit phase of the competition.)

She noted that her own workout regiment was affected by her studies that did not necessarily offer her much time to dance or work out like she did when swimsuit was still a judged category.

One area that remains in the program’s scoring is the talent competition.

And, even that has changed — at least for Legenza.

She will be performing an operatic piece, entitled, “Bel Pieacere,” by Handel for talent, a drastic change from what she sang in the 2019 state competition.

“I changed my talent from musical theater to (opera) because I think I do better classically and I wanted to do something where I could just be myself,” she said.

Being herself is critical to Legenza’s game strategy on how to win Miss Ohio.

And there’s no better segment of competition better suited to her doing just that than the interview portion of the program.

Candidates this year, for the first time, can submit to the judges an actual job resume, in place of fact sheets that don’t necessarily portray the young women in the light they might want to be looked at when seeking career employment.

Legenza stressed that the position of Miss Ohio is, indeed, a job and she is applying for it with the gusto she used when securing her teaching position.

“This year, you could use a real job resume and that will allow me to have more control over the interview,” she said.

It’s almost certain that as a teacher, Legenza will be asked about her career and the many obstacles teachers now face in the classroom.

She’s ready for those questions.

The most likely question she will get from the judges is about guns in classrooms and her answer is pointed.

“I grew up around guns and I feel very comfortable around them, but I don’t want to carry one (in the classroom),” she said, adding that she feels safe in her building, “But you never know. I’m sure the kids in Texas felt safe.”

When the school has drills, she and many of the other teachers still get nervous.

“Even if we do know it’s a drill, you still in the back of your mind (wonder if an actual incident could be happening.)” she said.

Whether she wins Miss Ohio or not, her teaching-related social impact statement will stay front and center.

If she wins — and even if she simply remains a local titleholder — Legenza wants students in school districts to appreciate teachers.

She also wants educators to stand up for their rights, too.

“I want to go into schools and encourage kids to fight for teachers and I want to encourage teachers to fight for a higher pay,” Legenza said, acknowledging that the profession often loses many of the brightest educators due to salary concerns.

“The crown really gives you a platform and gets you in the door to be listened to.”

With several years of participating in local programs and one prior year at state competition behind her, Legenza feels ready to move from being a local winner to seeing her dream of becoming Miss Ohio finally come to fruition.

When Legenza first started competing, she said she “wasn’t a confident (enough) person and now I’ve been performing so often, that it feels like second nature to me.”

Having won about $4,000 in scholarships since entering the Miss Ohio Program, Legezna said whoever is crowned the state winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship.

If the judges should select her, she would be officially debt free from college loans.

“I actually paid nothing out of pocket my senior year,” she said in reference to scholarships earned through the MAO.

While her teaching, coaching and competition preparation doesn’t allow her a lot of spare time, when she does have a free moment, Legenza admits to thinking about what winning Miss Ohio would be like.

“I do think about it a lot. We get to pick our crowning song and I’ve recently been playing it a lot.”

Legenza’s chosen song is “What Dreams are Made Of,” by Hillary Duff.

She hopes to hear that song played on June 19, when the new Miss Ohio is crowned.

It would also be a fitting end to a two-year period of both transitions and adjustments for Legenza.

“I felt I had unfinished business with this organization,” she said. “Winning would mean I achieved what I set out to achieve,” she said, adding that with a victory at the state competition “I’d feel a sense of accomplishment because I know I have something to give back to this program.”

The Miss Ohio and its Outstanding Teen Competitions run in Mansfield from June 15 through June 18. For more information on Legenza’s competition order and to purchase tickets to the competitions, go to www.MissOhio.org