Special Weather Statement issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Jackson; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas Nemaha County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Kansas Marshall County in northeastern Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1114 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles north of Beattie to near Frankfort to 3 miles southwest of Olsburg, moving east at 60 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR Marshall County. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management reported 65 mph winds near Blue Rapids. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Locations impacted include Marysville, Sabetha, Seneca, Westmoreland, Blaine, Frankfort, Onaga, Centralia, Axtell, Wetmore, Olsburg, Beattie, Circleville, Bern, Corning, Summerfield, Soldier, Havensville, Goff and Vermillion. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH

JACKSON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO