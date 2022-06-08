ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Thailand's 'Joe Ferrari' cop jailed for life over death of suspect

By Krit Phromsakla Na SAKOLNAKORN
 2 days ago
Thitisan Utthanaphon was found guilty of murder by torture /THAI NEWS PIX/AFP/File

A flashy Thai cop nicknamed "Joe Ferrari" for his taste in fast cars was on Wednesday jailed for life for torturing a drugs suspect to death during a brutal interrogation.

A Bangkok court found Thitisan Utthanaphon guilty of murder by torture in a case that caused public outrage and shone a rare light on police brutality and corruption in the kingdom.

Leaked viral footage showed Thitisan and six other officers wrapping seven plastic bags around 24-year-old Jirapong Thanapat's head while questioning him and trying to extort $60,000, leading to his death.

The judge at Bangkok's Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases sentenced the 41-year-old to death, but immediately commuted it to life imprisonment.

"I felt helpless during the ruling, and my wife was crying," Jakkrit Klandi, the victim's father, said outside the court.

"All seven officers should learn their lesson and pay for their crime," he said.

The court reduced Thitisan's sentence to life imprisonment because he had attempted to revive the suspect, and had paid for the funeral expenses for the family.

Five of the other six officers involved in the case were found guilty of murder and also received life sentences. A seventh got five years and four months, following his testimony.

Thitisan and the other officers have a month to appeal the verdict, according to their lawyers.

After the footage leaked in August last year, the officer -- a former district chief in the northern province of Nakhon Sawan -- surrendered himself to police, who raided his Bangkok mansion and found several luxury cars.

In a press conference after his surrender he said Jirapong's death was an accident.

At the time human rights observers said the scandal further eroded trust in Thailand's law enforcement agencies, which have long been accused of opaque dealings and illegal activities to line their pockets.

Related
The Independent

Indonesian colonel sentenced to life in jail for throwing bodies of teens into river after hitting them with car

An army colonel in Indonesia was sentenced to life in prison by the country’s military tribunal for dumping the remains of two teenagers in a river after his car collided with their motorcycle in a traffic accident last year.Judges at the Jakarta military tribunal said they considered Colonel Priyanto’s actions – which led to the deaths of the two teens aged 17 and 14 – to be premeditated murder.The court also ordered that the armed forces dismiss the middle-rank officer from military service.According to the autopsy, one of the victims was still alive when Priyanto had tossed their bodies...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Dutch court shown video of famed crime reporter's killing and alleged messages by suspects: "Everybody screamed"

A phone found in the suspected getaway car of two men charged in a famed Dutch crime reporter's brazen slaying last year contained text messages that prosecutors say link them to the killing, which triggered a national outpouring of grief and government pledges to crack down on Amsterdam's increasingly violent drugs underworld. The court on Tuesday also saw footage of the attack on Peter R. de Vries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Life Sentences#Police Brutality#Bangkok#Violent Crime
NBC News

Remains of Florida teen found tied to tree identified as possible victim of serial killer

A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother whose four-month-old baby was 'abducted when thief took off in her car' breaks her silence on the ordeal and explains why she left the infant in the car

The young mum whose car was allegedly stolen with her baby still inside has opened up on the harrowing ordeal and admitted she shouldn't have left him in there. Adelaide mum Erika Carter left the motor running with four-month-old Jordan asleep in the back seat as she ducked into a deli to buy a loaf of bread in Klemzig on Monday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bjpenndotcom

Veteran defense attorneys believes Cain Velasquez “threw his life away” with California shooting incident

Veteran defense attorneys have weighed in on the Cain Velasquez shooting incident with some believing he ‘threw his life away’. Cain Velasquez has spent the last three months behind bars after he allegedly got into a high speed chase and shot at Harry Goularte, a man accused of molesting a four year old relative of the fighter. While the shot missed Goularte, bullets struck his stepfather instead.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother charged when her daughter, 3, died from heat exposure after allegedly being left inside a 4WD is accused of previously Googling whether she could be jailed for leaving a child in a car, court hears

A mother charged for leaving her three-year-old daughter in a hot four-wheel drive before she died allegedly Googled whether she would go to jail for leaving a child in a car before the incident, a court has heard. Laura Peverill (Black), 39, and Aaron Hill, 32, allegedly left toddler Rylee...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Colombian police kill fugitive drug kingpin

A fugitive member of Colombia's Gulf Clan drug cartel wanted by the United States has been killed by police in the South American country, the government said Thursday. The Gulf Clan, Colombia's biggest drug cartel, launched a revenge campaign this month, closing schools and bringing transport to a standstill in the country's north after its boss, Dairo Antonio Usaga, was extradited to the United States to face trafficking charges there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

How a model’s account of gang-rape is sparking a new #MeToo moment in Nepal

A young and popular model in Nepal was 16 years old when she was called to an after-party of a beauty pageant, given a soft drink spiked with sedatives, raped allegedly by the organiser of the event, and filmed naked. She woke up with blood on herself and on the sheets. The six months that followed were a nightmare. “I wanted to die,” the model says in a series of TikTok videos on 18 May, describing the months of trauma she endured in 2014 when the owner of an education consultancy allegedly spiked her lemonade, raped and injured her in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

