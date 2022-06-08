ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

'Only God can help': Hundreds die as Somalia faces famine

By OMAR FARUK and CARA ANNA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QiGdx_0g3xrr1W00
Somalia Dying in Drought Doctor Mustaf Yusuf treats Ali Osman, 3, who is showing symptoms of Kwashiorkor, a severe protein malnutrition causing swelling and skin lesions, as his mother Owliyo Hassan Salaad, 40, holds him at a malnutrition stabilization center run by Action against Hunger, in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, June 5, 2022. Deaths have begun in the region's most parched drought in decades and previously unreported data show nearly 450 deaths this year at malnutrition treatment centers in Somalia alone. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) (Farah Abdi Warsameh)

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — No mother should have to lose her child. Owliyo Hassan Salaad has watched four die this year. A drought in the Horn of Africa has taken them, one by one.

Now she cradles her frail and squalling 3-year-old, Ali Osman, whom she carried on a 90-kilometer (55-mile) walk from her village to Somalia’s capital, desperate not to lose him too. Sitting on the floor of a malnutrition treatment center filled with anxious mothers, she can barely speak about the small bodies buried back home in soil too dry for planting.

Deaths have begun in the region’s most parched drought in four decades. Previously unreported data shared with The Associated Press show at least 448 deaths this year at malnutrition treatment centers in Somalia alone. Authorities in Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya are now shifting to the grim task of trying to prevent famine.

Many more people are dying beyond the notice of authorities, like Salaad’s four children, all younger than 10. Some die in remote pastoral communities. Some die on treks in search of help. Some die even after reaching displacement camps, malnourished beyond aid.

“Definitely thousands” have died, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Somalia, Adam Abdelmoula, told reporters on Tuesday, though the data to support that is yet to come.

Salaad left behind another four children with her husband. They were too weak to make the journey to Mogadishu, she said.

Drought comes and goes in the Horn of Africa, but this is one like no other. Humanitarian assistance has been sapped by global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic and now Russia's war in Ukraine. Prices for staples like wheat and cooking oil are rising quickly, in some places by more than 100%. Millions of the livestock that provide families with milk, meat and wealth have died. Even the therapeutic food to treat hungry people like Salaad's son is becoming more expensive and, in some places, might run out.

And for the first time, a fifth straight rainy season might fail.

An "explosion of child deaths” is coming to the Horn of Africa if the world focuses only on the war in Ukraine and doesn't act now, UNICEF said Tuesday.

Famine even threatens Somalia’s capital as displacement camps on Mogadishu's outskirts swell with exhausted new arrivals. Salaad and her son were turned away from a crowded hospital after arriving a week ago.

They were sent instead to the treatment center for the extremely malnourished where rooms are full, extra beds have been put out and yet some people must sleep on the floor. Mothers wince, and babies wail, as tiny bodies with sores and protruding ribs are gently checked for signs of recovery.

“The center is overwhelmed,” said Dr. Mustaf Yusuf, a physician there. Admissions more than doubled in May to 122 patients.

At least 30 people have died this year through April at the center and six other facilities run by Action Against Hunger, the humanitarian group said. It is seeing the highest admission rates to its hunger treatment centers since it began working in Somalia in 1992, with the number of severely malnourished children up 55% from last year.

More broadly, at least 448 people died this year at outpatient and in-patient malnutrition treatment centers across Somalia through April, according to data compiled by humanitarian groups and local authorities.

Aid workers warn the data is incomplete and the overall death toll from the drought remains elusive.

“We know from experience that mortality rises suddenly when all the conditions are in place — displacement, disease outbreaks, malnutrition — all of which we are currently seeing in Somalia,” said Biram Ndiaye, UNICEF Somalia’s chief of nutrition.

Mortality surveys conducted in parts of Somalia in December and again in April and May by the U.N.’s Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit showed a “severe and rapid deterioration within a very short time frame.” Most alarming was the Bay region in the south, where adult mortality nearly tripled, child mortality more than doubled and the rate of the most severe malnutrition tripled.

Deaths and acute malnutrition have reached “atypically high levels” in much of southern and central Somalia, and admissions of acutely malnourished children under 5 have risen by over 40% compared to the same period last year, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network.

One notable complication in counting deaths is the extremist group al-Shabab, whose control over large parts of southern and central Somalia is a barrier to aid. Its harsh response to Somalia’s drought-driven famine from 2010-12 was a factor in more than a quarter-million deaths, half of them children.

Another factor was the international community’s slow response. “A drama without witnesses,” the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Somalia said at the time.

Now the alarms are sounding again.

More than 200,000 people in Somalia face “catastrophic hunger and starvation, a drastic increase from the 81,000 forecast in April,” a joint statement by U.N. agencies said Monday, noting that a humanitarian response plan for this year is just 18% funded.

Somalia isn't alone. In Ethiopia’s drought-affected regions, the number of children treated for the most severe malnutrition — “a tip of the crisis" — jumped 27% in the first quarter of this year compared to last year, according to UNICEF. The increase was 71% in Kenya, where Doctors Without Borders reported at least 11 deaths in a single county’s malnutrition treatment program earlier this year.

At one of the overflowing displacement camps on the outskirts of Mogadishu, recent arrivals were anguished as they described watching family members die.

“I left some of my children behind to care for those suffering,” said Amina Abdi Hassan, who came from a village in southern Somalia with her malnourished baby. They're still hungry as aid runs dry, even in the capital.

“Many others are on the way,” she said.

Hawa Abdi Osman said she lost children to the drought. Emaciated, and weakened by another pregnancy, she walked five days to Mogadishu.

“We had to leave some of our relatives behind, and others perished as we watched,” said her cousin, Halima Ali Dhubow.

More people come to the camp every day, using the last wisps of energy to set up makeshift shelters in the dust, lashing together branches with fabric and plastic. Some walked up to 19 days to reach the capital, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council.

“Last night alone 120 families came in,” camp manager Nadifa Hussein said. “We are giving them all the little supplies we have, like bread. The number of people is so overwhelming that helping them is beyond our capacity. In the past aid agencies helped, but now aid is very scarce.

“Only God can help them," she said.

___

Cara Anna reported from Nairobi, Kenya. Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Congo accuses Rwanda of sending disguised troops across border

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 9 (Reuters) - The armed forces of Democratic Republic of Congo have accused Rwanda of sending 500 special forces in disguise into Congolese territory, the latest accusation in an escalating dispute between the neighbours. Rwanda's army spokesman said it was a fake story. A...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: I came to Britain to escape dangers in Rwanda – I’m shocked Priti Patel wants to send vulnerable people there

Human rights are fundamental rights and freedoms that belong to every single one of us, anywhere in the world. Is it right then that we “offshore” asylum seekers to Rwanda, or anywhere else, for that matter?It feels both cruel and inhumane to those wishing to seek safety in the UK, misrepresenting the generosity of the British public, while shifting responsibility to a smaller and poorer country with its own terrifying past.As a British citizen of Rwandan origin, I know better than most the country’s challenges, failings and regional instabilities.Rwanda is a small country of just 12 million people. Over...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Ethiopia stun Egypt in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Ethiopia stunned six-time African champions Egypt with a 2-0 win in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying. Elsewhere on Thursday Morocco, Nigeria, Mali and Guinea Bissau all had to come from behind to win their games. Cameroon began their qualifying campaign with a narrow victory over Burundi while Guinea left...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somalia#Unicef#Doctors Without Borders#Malnutrition#Child Mortality#The Associated Press#U N
US News and World Report

'Widen Gaze From Ukraine' to Avert Famine in Somalia, U.N. Agency Warns

LONDON (Reuters) - The world must "widen its gaze from the war in Ukraine" to prevent Somalia sliding into famine, the United Nations' children's agency said on Tuesday, warning only a third of the $250 million needed to stave off catastrophe had so far been raised. Four consecutive rainy seasons...
AFRICA
travelnoire.com

Here's What Black Expats Wish They Knew Before Relocating To East Africa

There is something about relocating to East Africa that gets us excited and ready to book that one way ticket, immediately. With Black expats taking the cues and making homes around the world, East Africa is a favored destination. Rich traditions, bustling art scenes, magical safaris and diversity in languages and landscapes, this is a top Travel Noire region.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

South Africans take law into their own hands to drive out foreigners

South Africa's president says he's "deeply disturbed" at the abuse of foreign nationals working in the country. It is a particular problem in the township of Alexandra, which was at the centre of xenophobic riots in 2008. Some immigrants there have told the BBC they now live in fear. "When...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Africa
BBC

Nigeria's facial scars: The last generation

Facial scarification was once popular across Nigeria. Deep cuts, usually on both cheeks or the forehead, were carved on children by families and communities, mostly as a mark of identity. The marks also held stories of pain, reincarnations and beauty. The practice, however, has been fading away since a federal...
AFRICA
Phys.org

A 3,400-year-old city emerges from the Tigris River

A team of German and Kurdish archaeologists have uncovered a 3,400-year-old Mittani Empire-era city once located on the Tigris River. The settlement emerged from the waters of the Mosul reservoir early this year as water levels fell rapidly due to extreme drought in Iraq. The extensive city with a palace and several large buildings could be ancient Zakhiku—believed to have been an important center in the Mittani Empire (ca. 1550–1350 BC).
SCIENCE
The Guardian

I came here to save my life. By sending me to Rwanda, the UK threatens it again

I am an asylum seeker from Iran. I have been given a notice from the Home Office that I will be one of those flown to Rwanda on 14 June. I don’t know how you would feel about that prospect. For my part, I am considering suicide to avoid being forcibly sent there. And I can tell you that most of the other asylum seekers who are in the same situation as me are also considering suicide. We feel there is no other choice for us. The Home Office has locked us all up in detention centres; everyone is feeling very bad.
U.K.
The Independent

Bus falls into deep ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing 22

A speeding bus veered off a narrow mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in a remote area of southwest Pakistan on Wednesday, killing 22 passengers including women and children, a government official said.The accident happened in the district of Qilla Saifullah in Baluchistan province.Deputy District Administrator Mohammad Qasim said rescuers transported the bodies to a nearby hospital. There were apparently no survivors, he added. Qasim initially said 18 people died in the accident but later added that rescuers retrieved four more bodies from the badly destroyed wreckage of the bus. He said relatives of passengers who died in...
ACCIDENTS
Phys.org

Colombia shares unprecedented images of treasure-laden wreck

Colombia's army has shared unprecedented images of the legendary San Jose galleon shipwreck, hidden underwater for three centuries and believed to have been carrying riches worth billions of dollars in today's money. Four observation missions using a remotely operated vehicle were sent to the wreck at a depth of almost...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Ex-soldiers ‘inspired by psychic to fight in Yemen’ go on trial in Germany

Two former German soldiers have gone on trial accused of attempting to form a paramilitary group to fight in Yemen’s civil war after being inspired by a psychic. Achim Allweyer, 52, and Arend-Adolf Gräss, 60, took steps to set up what prosecutors say amounted to a “terrorist organisation” after receiving “messages from a fortune teller that they understood as binding instructions for action”, according to the indictment read out at Stuttgart’s higher regional court on Thursday.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Six People Killed in Congo Diamond Mine Cave-In

(Reuters) - At least six people were killed when an artisanal diamond mine in Democratic Republic of Congo's Kasai province caved in, a provincial official said on Thursday, adding that there could be more victims. Artisanal mines are usually dug by hand, often in dangerous conditions. Fatal accidents are common.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Knee problem forces Pope Francis to cancel July Africa trip

VATICAN CITY, June 10 (Reuters) - Pope Francis' July 2-7 trip to Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan has been cancelled because of the 85-year-old pontiff's knee ailment, the Vatican said on Friday. The decision was taken "with regret" at request of the pope's doctors, who have been treating...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka Risks Full-Blown Humanitarian Emergency, UN Agency Says

GENEVA (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is at risk of tipping into a full-blown humanitarian crisis as the country's economy suffers its biggest shock in decades, the U.N. humanitarian office (OCHA) said on Friday. Sri Lanka's 22 million people are suffering the country's most serious financial turmoil in seven decades, with...
CHARITIES
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

JUNE 3 – JUNE 9, 2022It was a week in which Britain celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee with many festivities — including U.S. singer Alicia Keys performing at a concert and people in the U.K. holding street parties to celebrate the queen's 70 years on the throne. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a vote of no-confidence by his Conservative party members, keeping his job but ending up politically damaged. Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal won the French Open, while devotees celebrated the El Rocio pilgrimage in Spain. Police guarded the scene of a gun attack at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria and a child received treatment for malnutrition in Somalia.This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Europe and Africa Photo Editor Anne-Marie Belgrave.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More Two British fighters sentenced to death by Russian separatists - live
PHOTOGRAPHY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
104K+
Followers
107K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy