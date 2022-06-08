ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

The pain after the gain: grocery deliverers reshuffle after lockdown boom

By Toby Sterling
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33sa8r_0g3xrGnz00

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The grocery delivery industry that erupted in the depths of lockdown is facing a painful period of adjustment that investors say is likely to see only a handful of firms survive in each market - and then, in very different shape.

As the COVID-19 pandemic kept consumers behind closed doors, investors poured billions into “quick commerce” grocery firms that pledged to deliver products from pasta to soap powder within 15 minutes from bespoke hubs known as dark stores.

But with lockdowns easing, consumers struggling with soaring costs of living, and profitability still elusive, that flood of capital has slowed to a trickle, and firms have shifted from expansion to retrenchment.

Getir of Turkey - the biggest and oldest of the fast grocery deliverers - Germany’s Gorillas and UK-based Zapp have all said in recent weeks they are cutting staff, while Berlin-based Flink has also slowed hiring.

London’s Jiffy said last month it was ceasing delivery operations, with Zapp, which raised $200 million in January, assuming its customers.

“The current macroeconomic climate has become incredibly challenging, with very little visibility of when things will improve,” Zapp told Reuters in an email.

Citi analyst Monique Pollard estimates that seven or eight smaller companies have been forced to seek buyers or shut operations so far this year. “It’s happening quicker than we could have imagined,” she said.

Despite that, investors and executives say there is still a solid business case for grocery on demand, given the convenience it offers consumers.

Larry Illg, chief executive of online food businesses at technology investor Prosus NV, which has a 9.8% stake in Flink, said the current shakeout would ultimately benefit survivors.

“We are seeing slower rollouts of new dark stores, lower levels of marketing investment, and diminished discounting from competition,” he said. “So aggregate growth is slowing down, but economics for the space are healthier.”

BLURRED LINES

Illg, in a presentation to investors earlier this year, said he sees the lines blurring between restaurant food delivery, grocery delivery, and quick commerce. “I think you’re going to see different variants of this across the world, across the different inventory mixes and business models,” he said.

A push by big, well-known meal delivery companies like Deliveroo, Just Eat Takeaway and Uber Eats into the grocery space is already happening, as those firms strike delivery deals with convenience stores and grocery chains.

Some are joining forces with existing delivery firms. DoorDash of the United States last week closed its $3.5 billion acquisition of Finland’s Wolt, a meal delivery and quick commerce company.

Germany’s Delivery Hero has also agreed to take a controlling stake in Spain’s Glovo in a deal valuing the target at $2.6 billion that is expected to close later this year. Both have quick grocery operations.

Other delivery firms have bulked themselves up through acquisitions within the industry, with Flink, which raised $750 million at a $2.85 billion valuation in December, buying France’s Cajoo for an undisclosed sum last month.

Flink declined to comment, but two investors told Reuters the company does not plan to enter other new markets.

Building profitability is increasingly important as weak equity markets and a big drop in valuations of listed delivery companies make it harder for fast delivery firms to pull in outside investment.

“If private market capital is no longer willing to back the business model, then a company needs to rely on its own cash generation ability,” Citi’s Pollard said. While some quick delivery companies in Europe have shown operating profits at the city or store level, none is making money across the board.

Gorillas CEO Kagan Sumer told Reuters the company is prioritising profitability. Gorillas will cut 300 office staff and is “reviewing” its operations in Italy, Spain, Denmark and Belgium.

The company raised $1 billion at a $2.1 billion valuation in October from investors including meals delivery company Delivery Hero, but has struggled to raise more.

Getir is cutting 14% of staff but said it won’t exit any of the nine countries where it operates. The group raised $768 million at a $12 billion valuation in March, with backers including Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global.

Sajal Srivastava, co-founder at TriplePoint Capital, a Silicon Valley firm that provides debt financing to startups including Flink, said he has seen a surge in demand from companies currently unable to raise equity on favourable terms.

He said that there is no one business model for food delivery, but some mix of hot meal delivery, convenience delivery, and slower grocery delivery companies will succeed in each country over time.

“So every country will have multiple players, but do they need six? Probably not. Do they need two or three? Yes, and I think that’s where it will come out.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso rises after rate hike, outperforms Latam peers

* Chilean central bank raises rates to 9.0%, sees more hikes * Brazil's Vale launches VC initiative to invest in startups (Updates prices, details) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 8 (Reuters) - Chile's peso rose on Wednesday after its central bank raised interest rates overnight and signaled more increases, while Latin American stocks fell as global risk sentiment soured on fears around economic growth amid surging inflation. The peso strengthened 0.3% against the dollar after Chile's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 9.0%, and suggested more increases were coming as it battles rising inflation. "The bank considered that the local financial market has performed more favorably than its external peers, and the economy has been receding at a slower-than-expected pace; however, headline inflation has continued to rise," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a client note. "We think that this likely puts the floor on the policy rate at 9.5%, assuming the minimum two adjustments of 25bps each." The central bank also raised its economic forecast, saying the Chilean economy would expand between 1.5% and 2.25% this year, after last year's solid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Santiago stocks fell 1.4%. Latin American equities lagged their emerging market peers that drew comfort from gains in Chinese shares, which ended at their highest level in two months on hopes of a recovery in demand on loosening COVID-19 curbs. Reuters reported that China has widened the gap on the United States in trade terms in large parts of Latin America since U.S. President Joe Biden came into office early last year, according to data, underscoring how Washington is being pushed onto the back foot in the region. The resource-rich South and Central Americas export a number of products to China ranging from industrial metals, oil and agricultural goods. The Mexican peso was subdued as investors eyed its May inflation data on Thursday, while stocks fell 0.9%. Brazil's real fell 0.2% in volatile trading, extending losses after touching two-week lows in the previous session as government proposed tax cuts aimed at curbing soaring diesel and gas prices raised worries about the country's fiscal health. Brazil's government is mulling measures to ensure a plan to slash a state fuel tax is reflected in prices at the pump, two sources close to the matter told Reuters. Sao Paulo stocks shed 1.5% and hit over two-week lows, with Vale SA dragging. The miner fell 3.7%. It said it was launching a venture capital initiative called Vale Ventures to invest $100 million in mining startups around the world. Meanwhile, an opinion poll showed Brazil's leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holding a strong lead against incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro for the October election. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1932 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 1073.39 1.17 Markets MSCI LatAm 2351.57 -1.16 Brazil Bovespa 108245.17 -1.66 Mexico IPC 49722.58 -0.83 Chile IPSA 5284.41 -1.39 Argentina MerVal 89932.70 -1.106 Colombia COLCAP 1560.92 -1.65 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8823 -0.22 Mexico peso 19.5731 0.04 Chile peso 822.2 0.22 Colombia peso 3795.6 -0.47 Peru sol 3.7546 -0.42 Argentina peso 121.4500 -0.13 (interbank) Argentina peso 205 0.49 (parallel) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter and Grant McCool)
Reuters

Italy's PM Draghi vetoes technology transfer to China

ROME/BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - Italy's prime minister, Mario Draghi, has vetoed a transfer of technology and software to China in a deal involving industrial robot maker EFORT Intelligent Equipment (688165.SS), according to a Shanghai filing and a source close to the matter. The rebuffed group earlier this year announced...
WORLD
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Food Drink#Citi
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CNBC

Here's how soon prices could go down again, according to experts

It's no secret that everything from groceries and gas, to airline tickets and rent is more expensive than it used to be, and many Americans are left wondering when prices will go back to "normal." The short answer is that it largely relies on a variety of factors influencing today's...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Earthquake 30 TIMES more powerful than the horror 6.2 magnitude blast that rocked Christchurch in 2011 and killed 185 people could hit a major Australian city, researchers say

An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
ENVIRONMENT
Mashed

Why Walmart Stock Took A Dive This Morning

Shocks to the supply chain, inflationary prices, shortages of certain foods along with essential products like infant formula... Customers and corporations alike have had a volatile couple of years, and reporting from outlets like CBS show conditions are unlikely to stabilize in the near term. Even large grocery stores are struggling — these companies have had to accommodate drastic changes in Americans' shopping habits, such as fluctuations in demand for individual products as well as a massive pandemic-fueled increase in online ordering and delivery, which was followed by a return to in-person store visits. And on the subject of fuel, The Street notes that heightened energy and freight costs have worked in tandem with these other factors to create a massive surplus in goods housed in retail stores across the country — many of which sought to get ahead of supply chain shortages and consequently ended up with an abundance of unwanted and unsold merchandise.
MARKETS
Vox

Why meat is so expensive right now

Over the last year, you likely noticed a steep increase in your grocery bills. You may have just chalked it all up to inflation, and that’s certainly played a major role. But both the White House and consumer protection groups allege some meat producers are jacking up prices well beyond inflation — a practice known as price gouging.
ECONOMY
TODAY.com

Target cutting prices due to huge inventory

Target is canceling orders from suppliers, particularly for home goods and clothing, and it’s slashing prices further to clear out amassed inventory ahead of the critical fall and holiday shopping seasons. The actions come after a pronounced spending shift by Americans, from investments in their homes to money spent...
RETAIL
Reuters

Reuters

472K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy