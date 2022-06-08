June 8 Bless Your Heart

Gentlemen, when did the church become a nightclub? Tuck your shirttail in, take your hat off and wear pants that are not ripped. Save your flip flops for the pool or beach.

Bless the statement that “wrong is wrong, even if everyone is doing it. Right is right, even if no one is doing it.” But what is right and what is wrong? That is an age-old struggle, and Jesus had something to say about it: The top two commandments are to love God and to love one another. We have many complex issues facing us as a country. We need to work together in love.

Yes, President Biden has declared an LGBTQ Pride Month as did Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Even Donald Trump did in 2019. The mere proclamation of an LGBTQ Pride Month does not destroy the morals or our country. Our country was founded on the premise that all people are created equally and on granting rights to individuals. Some of those individuals happen to be LGBTQ and deserve acknowledgment rather than condemnation. BOH!

Bless the hearts of all decent people, including those in the LGBTQ community. I know lots of people in this community who are smart and kind and who contribute to society in important ways. The people who are not so decent, in my opinion, are the ones who have no clue about what it means to be LGBTQ and who self-righteously judge others.

Instead of giving everyone $200 to offset rising gas prices, how about giving us all $500 to buy and use a bicycle so we reduce our gas usage to nearly zero? That would solve so many other problems too.

Gas prices are almost $5 a gallon or $1 a liter. Finally, we’re catching up to most of the world in letting the market decide prices. Consumers pay, and corporations turn in record profits. Free market capitalism at its best! Now if the government would stop subsidizing parking, gas drilling, etc. with handouts, we’d all be better off and maybe start to conserve our world before it is destroyed beyond repair.

BYH to the writer asserting that the “common sense” approaches to gun control have already been tried. Yes, there was a ban on military-type assault rifles — and it was effective. After it was lifted, mass shootings using such weapons increased. Common sense dictates re-enacting this ban. Increasing the minimum age to purchase a gun also makes sense: 18-year-olds are considered too immature to safely drink alcohol but not to independently purchase lethal weapons. Common-sense dictates action.

BYH, my new favorite word is pronoia (the opposite of paranoia). It is the belief that everything in the universe is conspiring to support you.

