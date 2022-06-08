ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Education Matters: Scholarship honors African-American students in Fresno County

By Juanita Stevenson
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iO8d_0g3xnTbg00

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As they walk across the campus of their alma mater, James Hendricks and Dr. James Aldredge remember what it was like attending Edison High School in the 1950s.

“The high school was kind of like the focus for the community. Edison was kind of the place where things took place,” said James Hendricks of Haw-Fifty Six.

“It was our place we kind of had that impact.  The churches were there, the schools were there all of those things. So it was a special time, it was a special community.”

A special relationship was forged between the two men and their friend the late Joe Williams.

Williams’ son, Mike Williams, explains the unique bond.

“I just think that them coming from the same area, having a similar upbringing having that southern route just bind those three men together in a way that it lasted until my father left,” said Mike.

The three would go on to make outstanding contributions to Fresno.

Their life stories were recently highlighted when they received the office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools’ Legacy of Excellence Award.

“You look at these three guys, James Aldredge becomes the first Black city manager, Jim Hendricks was the first Black redevelopment director, my father became the first Black city councilman,” Mike explained.

Through their company HAW-Fifty Six, they have not only invested in west Fresno but also its young people with a focus on education.

“Education is personal, you start with that. You have to be motivated, you have to deal with it.  It can’t have a lot of excuses you have to go forward, you have to work for it,” said Hendricks.

The HAW-Fifty Six Edison scholarship is for students living in the 93706 zip code area of Fresno. The funds can be used for college, trade school, or graduate studies.

“It’s a motivational to that you might not have done too well you know before but you got a chance to recover by going to school now,” said Aldredge.

Multiple scholarships are awarded each year.

You can find more information about the scholarship by going to Edison’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

Related
theshafterpress.com

Local teacher walks across stage as graduate

Golden Oak second grade teacher Ashley Miriles had the opportunity to walk across the stage to collect her diploma from University of California Merced recently, with a little help from her class. Miriles grew up in Shafter and attended Shafter schools throughout her childhood, up to and including graduating from...
SHAFTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Education
Fresno County, CA
Society
Fresno County, CA
Sports
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Fresno County, CA
Education
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Education Matters: Career Skills Challenge helping students grow in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – In Fresno County, high school students have a choice of a career pathway, including child development, criminal justice, and sports medicine. The career skills challenge provides these students the opportunity to show what they’ve learned. “The competition really does a great job as far as bringing out program abilities and […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Eviction moratorium to end in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — More than two years after the city declared a COVID-19 emergency order, the city council unanimously struck it down Thursday. With the vote, the eviction moratorium will officially end on June 10, although Mayor Jerry Dyer said the decision does not imply that Fresno renters will be evicted right away. “It […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
FOX26

The Kings Fair going on now through Sunday in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — The Kings Fair is underway in Hanford. The fair opens Thursday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. and runs through the weekend. Enjoy live entertainment, a livestock show, and Jr. livestock auction. There is a variety of vendors, and a midway with rides that provide fun for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#College#Trade School#Racism#African American#Edison High School
yourcentralvalley.com

Some local election frontrunners preparing to take office

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- Three local key races could already be decided. A new Fresno city council member, Fresno County Sheriff, and the Kings County District Attorney. These candidates already have the necessary votes to secure their respective offices, though a win is not certain. Still, these candidates are already waiting...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
yourcentralvalley.com

EXCLUSIVE: Residents in this small Tulare County town had no water this week

TOOLEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -A small Tulare County community continues fighting for access to drinking water. This week, one of Tooleville’s two wells nearly went dry. “There was no water,” said Maria Olivera, who is secretary for the Tooleville Mutual Non-profit Water Association. “If you put soap in your hands, you feel like you’re going to stay with the soap in your hands. People that got home from work late, they couldn’t shower.”
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy