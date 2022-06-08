ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education Matters: Summer camp program gives students new opportunities to learn

By Juanita Stevenson
 2 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – This is a new adventure for many of these youngsters. A visit to Fresno’s Discovery Center, which has been around since 1954.

“We’ve done a lot of changing and evolving with what the community needs today we’re more of a family science center so we still have a lot of hands on exhibits and a lot of really fun things to do,” said Melissa Telemecco, the director of the Discovery Center.

A week of fun activities at the Discovery Center is just one of the many summer camp opportunities the Fresno Unified School District is offering its students.

“We know that by involving our students in these kinds of activities, they make new friends they have new experiences, they gain new skills.  It keeps them more connected with each other and with education and it helps prepare them for the school year to come,” said Jeremy Ward, assistant superintendent of the Fresno Unified School District.

The district has worked to steadily increase its summer camp offerings. Things to do for every age group, the Discovery Center camp is geared toward working parents.

“Most of our families need full-day camps for their kids so we are open from nine to four that is the time that the students are supposed to be here.”

Parents can choose from over 40 different summer camp offerings including creative arts, athletics, and adventure.  The adventure camps include fishing, the Chaffee Zoo, and rock climbing.

It’s not just rock climbing but the whole experience of participating in summer camps that is new for so many of the district’s students whose families just can’t afford it.

“It’s a matter of providing access to everybody who wants to have the opportunity and the way we do that is be us as a district. the Fresno Unified School District assuming and taking care of that cost for students to be able to attend these programs”

The district sent home a catalog with all the information about the summer camp programs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

