Florida State

Florida State offers local 2024 RB Micahi Danzy after Mega Camp

By Dustin Lewis
 2 days ago

The Seminoles joined the trending running back's recruitment on Sunday.

The summer is a time for recruits to show off their skillsets on college campuses prior to the season. Florida State hosted nearly a thousand recruits over the weekend at its second Mega Camp to work out with coaches from 20+ programs across a range of divisions. Coming out of the event, multiple prospects picked up offers from the Seminoles.

2024 running back Micahi Danzy has seen his recruitment begin to take off during the month of June. Two weeks ago, Danzy didn't have any offers. Now, he's up to ten, including Florida State, who offered after his performance at the camp. Head coach Mike Norvell was the one to break the news.

"I didn't know what to say, I was just happy," Danzy said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I know I did my thing out there to get that."

"He liked how when the coaches talked to me that I looked them in their eyes, showing them that I cared."

A local prospect out of Florida High, this offers means a lot to Danzy. He grew up a fan of the Seminoles.

"That's a big thing," Danzy said. "Growing up, that was my favorite team and I always wanted to go there."

Florida State's coaches invited Danzy to come put his skillset on display at the Mega Camp. He didn't disappoint, proving that he was one of the best running backs in attendance regardless of class.

"The coaches wanted me to come," Danzy said. "So, I came out there and represented who I was."

The Florida native's main goal was to get better but he also wanted to show off his speed. Danzy did just that as he ran a 4.53 40-yard dash on a field that wasn't in the greatest of shape.

"My goal was to get better at the end of the day," Danzy said. "Going to any camp, my goal is to get better. I wanted to show my speed because nobody can keep up with me. I'm a big track guy so that's a big thing."

Throughout the course of the event, Danzy was able to learn from Seminoles running backs coach, David Johnson. He enjoyed the experience.

"He's a funny guy," Danzy said. "But, when it comes to the field, he can get serious."

In the blink of an eye, schools such as Georgia, Ole Miss, and Florida State have all joined Danzy's offer sheet. This was something that he didn't see coming but now he's ready to take full advantage of it.

"It means a lot because earlier this year I had no plans of this happening," Danzy said. "Now I'm like really taking it seriously and it's showing."

The 6-foot-0, 165-pound running back is planning visits to Florida State and Ole Miss. He doesn't have a set date for those trips as he'll need to work them in with his track schedule. It certainly makes things easier that the Seminoles are a short drive away.

