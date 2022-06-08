ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Two Florida State defensive linemen attend Von Miller Pass Rush Summit

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWeDW_0g3xkdah00

One current and one former Seminole put in some work with Von Miller over the weekend.

The offseason shows who truly is willing to put in the work to get better and who is just talking about it. Over the weekend, a crop of top defensive linemen from the college and professional ranks, which also included former players, convened in Las Vegas to improve their respective skillsets at the sixth annual Pass Rush Summit. Hosted by Super Bowl champion Von Miller and former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith, the event included on-field work, tutoring, and film sessions.

READ MORE: 2023 QB Brock Glenn details recent offer from Florida State

Among the over two dozen players in attendance were one current and one former Seminole. Veteran defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and former defensive end Joshua Kaindoh represented Florida State in Las Vegas.

The unique event gave Lovett and Kaindoh an opportunity to add new moves to their repertoire while also giving them a glimpse into the minds of some of the best defensive linemen in the game. Miller, Smith, Justin Houston, Chandler Jones, Cam Jordan, and more stars dished out valuable information. Jordan even broke down his film in front of the attendees.

It'll be interesting to see what the two can take away from the event and apply to the upcoming season.

READ MORE: Top 2023 OT Lucas Simmons details recruitment ahead of final four official visits

Kaindoh is looking to earn a bigger role with the Kansas City Chiefs after appearing in three games in 2021. Lovett has his eyes on a potential payday in the NFL Draft depending on his performance this fall.

The Mississippi native recorded 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks last year. Following a dominant spring, it appears Lovett is primed to break out in 2022 as one of the stars of Florida State's talented interior defensive line.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Seminole, FL
State
Mississippi State
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers finalize move that adds depth to Tom Brady-run offense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers completed another transaction in the offseason by signing rookie offensive lineman Luke Goedeke, as announced by the team on its official Twitter account. The Buccaneers took Goedeke in the second round in the 2022 NFL Draft as the batch’s 57th pick overall. Goedeke, out of the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State Football#Chiefs#American Football#Pass Rush Summit
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars were an absolute debacle last season by going 3-14. The craziest part of the season was that two of their wins were against the Bills and against the Colts. Those two wins show that Jacksonville has the talent. However, we could all see that the team did not reach their potential last season because Urban Meyer was the coach. Fortunately, Jacksonville fired Meyer and hired Doug Pederson to be their coach. Pederson has a Super Bowl win on his resume when he coached the Philadelphia Eagles.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC Sports

Dolphins sign Porter Gustin

The Dolphins announced a handful of roster moves on Wednesday, including an addition to their defensive line group. Defensive end Porter Gustin is the newest member of Miami’s defense. No terms of his deal were announced. Gustin played in 26 games and made four starts for the Browns over...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame NFL rookie suffers broken foot

Former Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams isn’t off to the start with the Los Angeles Rams that anyone would have liked. On Tuesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that Williams broke his foot at practice last week and is expected to be out until the early part of training camp in July.
NFL
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
801
Followers
181
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy