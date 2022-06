The Boys could end up getting even more spinoffs from Amazon Prime Video. The fourth season of the superhero satire show was just announced today. However, that could just be one of the many pieces of content released around the franchise. Vernon Sanders, the head of global television at Amazon Studios spoke to Deadline about spinoffs. The executive mentioned that a live-action spinoff is scheduled to debut next year. Also, fans already got The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which was well-received. Now, Amazon is thinking bigger and better things for one of the flagship series on their streaming platform. There will be more Diabolical and possibly other live-action content there for the making. After Season 3 of The Boys was enjoyed so thoroughly, it's not like the franchise is slowing down. Check out what the executive had to say about all of this right here.

TV SERIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO