Russia is sending more oil to Asia as China and India continue to snap up cheap barrels, bolstering Moscow's revenues despite EU sanctions

By Huileng Tan
 2 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (center) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (right.) Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
  • Russia has increased oil shipments out of the major port of Kozmino by about 20%.
  • China and India have been snapping up discounted Russian oil amid sanctions and boycotts.
  • Surging demand from buyers in Asia is making up for the impact of EU sanctions.

