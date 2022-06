An 80-year-old many thought he found his dream truck, but it ended up in a nightmare that cost him $23k. A man in Pennsylvania recently tried to purchase his dream truck, only to be scammed out of quite the sum of cash. The unnamed man was the victim of a wire scam, which is unfortunately extremely common, especially with the elderly, and now he is out $23k and has not truck to show for it. This heartbreaking account should have you checking in with your parents and grandparents to make sure they’re aware of how easy it is to be blinded by a dream car, and taken to the cleaners.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO