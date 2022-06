It’s been a wild few years for this franchise but the Houston Texans have finally set themselves up with a roster with plenty of young talent. We’ll see how they play this year, as the inexperience within the team will likely prevent them from reaching massive success. However, there are plenty of opportunities for someone to step up and become a major contributor. With that in mind, we look at three potential breakout players for the Texans’ upcoming 2022 season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO