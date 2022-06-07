ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

You’ve Got Mail: Bringing OTAs To A Close

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Arizona Cardinals fan’s view, or maybe me just venting one of my pet peeves. How to avoid another late season collapse, or at least minimize it. The key to avoiding a late season collapse is be prepared. You know the injuries are coming. Who was ready to...

Yardbarker

Steelers Preseason Schedule Announced

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 preseason schedule has been announced, opening against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field. The Steelers will kickoff the preseason hosting Seattle on Aug. 13. From there, they travel Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars before returning home to host the Lions. Week 1:...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Boston

Patriots cancel final day of mandatory minicamp

FOXBORO – The Patriots' mandatory minicamp ended up being slightly shorter than originally planned.Bill Belichick opted not to hold the third and final practice of the week. Day 3 of minicamp was scheduled to take place Thursday but was canceled.Players were next scheduled to be on the practice field on Monday with the final round of OTAs. But Belichick canceled those sessions as well, the Patriots announced Thursday afternoon.This has been common in past years, with Belichick rewarding players for their hard work. New England will next hit the field for the start of training camp, though no starting date has been announced yet. The first two days of minicamp were relatively uneventful. Wide receiver Tre Nixon was among the standouts from the sessions, while Mac Jones was solid by all accounts as well.All players who had been missing during voluntary offseason sessions were present during the mandatory practices. 
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Associated Press

Judon getting on same page going into 2nd season with Pats

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — One year later, Matthew Judon no longer feels as though he’s trying to learn to speak a new language. “We’re all speaking the same language and I can talk to my coaches differently this time than last year,” Judon said at the conclusion of the New England Patriots’ second practice of their mandatory minicamp on Wednesday.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

OC Matt Canada: Steelers want starting QB who 'does special intangible things'

Following the retirement of future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger this past winter, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves hosting a legitimate quarterback competition. Former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky is likely the favorite to win the job at this stage of the process ahead of career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett, and Trubisky declared on Wednesday he's "preparing to be" Pittsburgh's QB1, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.
PITTSBURGH, PA

