NYPD officer injured after carjacker strikes him with stolen vehicle

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

An NYPD officer was injured in Queens Tuesday evening when an alleged carjacker struck him with a stolen vehicle in an attempt to flee, authorities said.

Sean Kelly, 43, allegedly sped off in a black Honda Accord that police believe was stolen after he was spotted spray painting the vehicle near Guy R Brewer Boulevard and 109th Avenue just after 7 p.m., according to the NYPD.

As Kelly drove away, he allegedly clipped a police officer in the leg.

Cops caught up to Kelly and a female accomplice, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the Honda during the incident, moments later and arrested the pair without further incident.

The cop was treated for the leg injury at Jamaica Medical Center and released.

Kelly, of Long Island, was charged with grand larceny, possession of stolen property, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and unauthorized use of the vehicle.

His alleged accomplice, Nicole Chang, 38, of Queens, was arrested on the same charges, police said.

