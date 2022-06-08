ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers, Artemi Panarin couldn’t generate enough offense

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. — As go the Rangers’ stars, so go the Rangers. And Artemi Panarin, who goes back to New York for Game 5 with just one even-strength point to his name in the Eastern Conference Final, is very much at the center of that equation.

After two power-play assists in Game 3, Panarin got on the scoresheet with a consolation power-play goal on Tuesday when the Rangers were down by three late in the third, but at even strength, was largely absent from the 4-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 4 . It didn’t help matters that he played without Ryan Strome, his usual centerman, who was out with a lower-body injury suffered in Game 3.

When Panarin struggled against Carolina in the second round, it was clear the Hurricanes’ man-on-man defensive style had a lot to do with why. The Hurricanes cut off his space, and made it hard for him to play his game. The Lightning don’t play that way — making this issue harder to diagnose.

“Hard to say after Carolina, because they play one-on-one. Much more time now,” Panarin said without the help of a translator after Game 4. “So I don’t know [what’s wrong]. I don’t think we have to like, change something, just to fix small things, and then keep playing how we play at home ice.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xhigu_0g3xg9xk00
Artemi Panarin (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring the lone Rangers’ goal in their 4-1 Game 4 loss to the Lightning.
Corey Sipkin
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40XFRt_0g3xg9xk00
It’s time for the Rangers to get desperate

Panarin finished Game 4 with just one shot on net over 21:24, and a 30.57 expected goals percentage at even strength, per Natural Stat Trick. That was in large part a symptom of a larger problem the Rangers have developed — over two games in Tampa, they failed to score once at even strength, and on Tuesday, the Lightning essentially dominated at five-on-five.

The Rangers were largely succinct in trying to explain their issues afterward. Coach Gerard Gallant answered a question about whether the team generated enough offense with one word: “No.”

Panarin, though, gave some insight.

“On one side, I think we have to build everything,” he said. “Like passes, simple things. [Be] a bit closer to the guys on the forecheck. Shoot more pucks at the net.”

Chris Kreider largely rejected the idea that the Rangers need to generate more off rebounds, saying they needed more lateral movement with the puck to beat Andrei Vasilevskiy.

“It’s moving it east/west across the middle of the ice, getting the puck off your stick in less than half a second,” Kreider said. “I don’t really care who’s in net. Every goalie in the world struggles with a puck that goes east/west, has to battle through traffic and then … can’t get set to it. That’s what gives us our best chance.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NHL Playoffs: Lightning dominate Rangers to even series

The NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference Final is all square at two games each after the Tampa Bay Lightning put on a clinic to beat the New York Rangers. On Tuesday, the final score of 4-1 was flattering for the visitors with Tampa controlling the play from the onset. The series will now shift back to New York where the Rangers are 8-1 in the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Season on the brink again for New York Rangers

The New York Rangers are once again in familiar territory after losing 3-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5. On Saturday night at Amalie Arena, the Blueshirts season is on the brink as they will now need to win two in a row if they hope to get to the Stanley Cup Final. The mantra No Quit in New York is going to have to take on an even bigger meaning if the Rangers hope to extend this run.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
ClutchPoints

Is Lightning star Brayden Point playing tonight vs. Rangers

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been without Brayden Point since Game 7 of their first-round NHL Playoffs matchup vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, when he went down with a lower-body injury. Despite returning to that game, that was the last fans have seen of the star forward, who has yet to return to the lineup since. The Lightning star was absent the entire four-game series against the Florida Panthers, and now he’s missed the first four games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Rangers. All of this leaves fans wondering, is Brayden Point playing tonight?
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

These 3 Yankees are projected to make the All-Star team

There is an argument to be made that the entire New York Yankees starting rotation should be considered All-Stars. However, it is unlikely that the entire group will gain enough votes to make the team. Voting for the All-Star game began on Wednesday, and given how successful the Yankees have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

New York Rangers’ Ryan Strome and Filip Chytil game-time decisions

The New York Rangers are getting ready to for a pivotal Game 5 at Madison Square Garden against the Tampa Bay Lightning. With the series tied at two, the Blueshirts could be without their second and third line centers for the matchup. Ryan Strome tried valiantly to get into the...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Road Performance Needs Some Serious Improvement

The New York Rangers fought to earn their place in the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning and will play Game 5 tonight at Madison Square Garden. The series is knotted at 2-2, and the Rangers will rely on their home-ice advantage to eliminate the Lightning. Though the Rangers face perpetual struggles on the road and vice versa for the Lightning this series, the Rangers can technically advance to the Stanely Cup Final without having to win a road game.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Ryan Strome
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup in flux for Game 5 versus Lightning

The New York Rangers are just hours away from the biggest game of their season. At 8:00 PM on Thursday night, they face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 with the series tied at two. Earlier today, Bolts’ coach Jon Cooper ruled out Brayden Point for this contest but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy