Fellowship Groups: Melting Pot Meet-Up

Click here to read the full article. June is a great time to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community for adults, but it’s just as important to include the youth community members who need support in their journey of coming out. If you’re a parent that has members of your family who identify with the community — or, if you just want to support others you love and care about throughout the month and beyond — you can show your matching family pride with these absolutely adorable mommy-and-me pride Vans, available in both adult and toddler sizes.
Vans Authentic Pride Sneakers for Adults
Vans...
Libraries usually have a pretty strict “no talking” rule, but it’s the total opposite in Denmark’s The Human Library. In fact, talking is what The Human Library is all about!. Danish journalist and human rights activist Ronni Abergel started the first non-profit Human Library in Copenhagen...
Religion plays a large role in many Americans' lives and for LGBTQIA+ adults in the United States, nearly half of them say they're religious, according to a 2020 report from The Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law. Artist Glori Tuitt and Christian singer Nicole Serrano, who both grew...
Having a party can be a major undertaking -- and majorly expensive. While you're happy to host, you're hoping to avoid footing the entire bill. This makes sense, considering hosts spend an average of...
Do you want to make a strong we-ness in your love and life? It is essential for a healthy love life and to become that Confident Couple. I believe everyone should try to create a strong we-ness in their personal love life. By achieving a solid relationship, you can have a healthy mix in your love and professional life. This can happen by achieving better communication which is always the key to creating strong relationships. Keep in mind that we-ness is another name for a strong, connected, positive relationship.
Most couples expect that their love will deepen when they move in together. Relationships that run on autopilot confound those expectations, and love typically gives way to resentment and power struggles. Changing the autopilot brain requires will and practice. Did you think living together would make you love each other...
Comments / 0