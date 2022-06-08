ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

June Creative Art: Elise's Sewing Class - Patchwork Pillow - Part 2

 2 days ago

Join SIM member Elsie Grundtvig in...

Creative Art: Learn to Draw

Learn the most important building block of all art! Join instructor Sandra Willet for this new drawing class that will meet each Thursday.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
June Trip: Artisan Theater - "Steel Magnolias"

Travel to the Artisan Theater to watch a performance of Steel Magnolias. This play is based on the inspiring movie by the same title. A young beautician, newly arrived in a small Louisiana town, finds work at the local salon, where a small group of women share a close bond of friendship, and welcome her into the fold. Before the show, please bring money for dinner at The Brickhouse Tavern (entrees $14 - $30)
FLOWER MOUND, TX
June Event: Grandparent's Bingo

Spend some time with the grandkids on their summer break by inviting them to play a special game of bingo with kid friendly prizes. After the game, enjoy a pizza party. Sponsored by Lori Williams, Senior Services LLC.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Attend the Community Activity Center's 14th Birthday Celebration

Help us celebrate the Community Activity Center’s 14th birthday! For years, the CAC has enhanced the lives of residents through its classes, programs, special events, numerous amenities, and fitness center. This Saturday, June 11, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., join us at the CAC for snacks, special prizes, giveaways, and more. Members may also bring a friend for free all day to enjoy the celebration. See you there!
May Health & Wellness: Matter of Balance

Matter of Balance is specifically designed to reduce the fear of falling and improve activity levels. The program includes eight two-hour classes led by trained coaches. The program enables participants to reduce the fear of falling, setting goals for increasing activity levels, making small changes to reduce fall risks at home, and exercise to increase strength and balance. The curriculum includes group discussions, mutual problem solving, role-play activities, exercise training, assertiveness training, and a few homework assignments.
June Event: Open Mic Night

Join SIM for a night to show off your talent. First-time performers and experienced artists are all welcome. Each artist will have 5-10 minutes to perform. The audience will vote for their favorite act and that person will a receive gift card.

