Travel to the Artisan Theater to watch a performance of Steel Magnolias. This play is based on the inspiring movie by the same title. A young beautician, newly arrived in a small Louisiana town, finds work at the local salon, where a small group of women share a close bond of friendship, and welcome her into the fold. Before the show, please bring money for dinner at The Brickhouse Tavern (entrees $14 - $30)

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO