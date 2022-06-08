June Event: Open Mic Night

Help us celebrate the Community Activity Center’s 14th birthday! For years, the CAC has enhanced the lives of residents through its classes, programs, special events, numerous amenities, and fitness center. This Saturday, June 11, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., join us at the CAC for snacks, special prizes, giveaways, and more. Members may also bring a friend for free all day to enjoy the celebration. See you there!

