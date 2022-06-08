ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

June Event: Open Mic Night

Join SIM for a night to show off your talent....

Attend the Community Activity Center's 14th Birthday Celebration

Help us celebrate the Community Activity Center’s 14th birthday! For years, the CAC has enhanced the lives of residents through its classes, programs, special events, numerous amenities, and fitness center. This Saturday, June 11, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., join us at the CAC for snacks, special prizes, giveaways, and more. Members may also bring a friend for free all day to enjoy the celebration. See you there!
Creative Art: Learn to Draw

Learn the most important building block of all art! Join instructor Sandra Willet for this new drawing class that will meet each Thursday.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
June Trip: Artisan Theater - "Steel Magnolias"

Travel to the Artisan Theater to watch a performance of Steel Magnolias. This play is based on the inspiring movie by the same title. A young beautician, newly arrived in a small Louisiana town, finds work at the local salon, where a small group of women share a close bond of friendship, and welcome her into the fold. Before the show, please bring money for dinner at The Brickhouse Tavern (entrees $14 - $30)
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Educational Class: Improv for Seniors

Improv is one of the core techniques used by actors to stretch imagination, spark spontaneity, and give unforgettable performances. SIM volunteer, Richard Sheff , will lead this class through Improv activities. No experience necessary. No memorizing lines. Please bring your sense of humor!
FLOWER MOUND, TX

