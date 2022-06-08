Creative Art: Learn to Draw

Improv is one of the core techniques used by actors to stretch imagination, spark spontaneity, and give unforgettable performances. SIM volunteer, Richard Sheff , will lead this class through Improv activities. No experience necessary. No memorizing lines. Please bring your sense of humor!
Travel to the Artisan Theater to watch a performance of Steel Magnolias. This play is based on the inspiring movie by the same title. A young beautician, newly arrived in a small Louisiana town, finds work at the local salon, where a small group of women share a close bond of friendship, and welcome her into the fold. Before the show, please bring money for dinner at The Brickhouse Tavern (entrees $14 - $30)
Spend some time with the grandkids on their summer break by inviting them to play a special game of bingo with kid friendly prizes. After the game, enjoy a pizza party. Sponsored by Lori Williams, Senior Services LLC.
Help us celebrate the Community Activity Center’s 14th birthday! For years, the CAC has enhanced the lives of residents through its classes, programs, special events, numerous amenities, and fitness center. This Saturday, June 11, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., join us at the CAC for snacks, special prizes, giveaways, and more. Members may also bring a friend for free all day to enjoy the celebration. See you there!
Matter of Balance is specifically designed to reduce the fear of falling and improve activity levels. The program includes eight two-hour classes led by trained coaches. The program enables participants to reduce the fear of falling, setting goals for increasing activity levels, making small changes to reduce fall risks at home, and exercise to increase strength and balance. The curriculum includes group discussions, mutual problem solving, role-play activities, exercise training, assertiveness training, and a few homework assignments.
The Flower Mound Town Council is currently accepting applications to fill a vacant seat on the Tax Increment Reinvestment Board. To learn more and complete an online application, please visit https://bit.ly/3Mv7Ug4. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Monday, June 13. For additional information, please call 972.874.6070 or email...
