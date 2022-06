Matter of Balance is specifically designed to reduce the fear of falling and improve activity levels. The program includes eight two-hour classes led by trained coaches. The program enables participants to reduce the fear of falling, setting goals for increasing activity levels, making small changes to reduce fall risks at home, and exercise to increase strength and balance. The curriculum includes group discussions, mutual problem solving, role-play activities, exercise training, assertiveness training, and a few homework assignments.

