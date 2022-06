A fly-tipper who dumped 51 tonnes of tyres on waste ground has been jailed for 11 months.Declan Clarke, 30, from Dumbarton, collected the tyres from places such as garages for a fee and then dumped them in car parks and empty land around Glasgow.Prosecutors said the vast majority of the tyres were dumped at Dalsetter Crescent in Drumchapel and were consumed in a fire on July 24, 2020. It caused so much smoke it disrupted flights at Glasgow Airport.Two days later, the remnants were cleared by Glasgow City Council workers. They found the debris consisted of 51 tonnes of tyres...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO