Some Pinstripe Alley recappers might prefer tense nail-biter games that go right down to the wire, with everyone on the edge of their seats until the final out. Not me, though. No siree, Bob. Give me a nice stress-free game with the Yankees dropping double digits on an unfortunate opponent every time. On this night, against a team that New York was 109-38 against since 2002, the offense came through — a good thing, as Jameson Taillon looked mortal tonight, the first time a Yankee starter has done that in what seems like weeks.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO