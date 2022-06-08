Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. Grand River near Brunswick affecting Chariton and Carroll Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Grand River near Brunswick. * WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying areas occurs along the west bank of the Grand River near the U.S. Highway 24 bridge about 1 mile west of Brunswick. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 19.1 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sat 1pm 1am 1pm Grand River Brunswick 19.0 MSG MSG 18.5 19.0 16.5

CARROLL COUNTY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO