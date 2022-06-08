Column-A 'Hurricane' of Double-Digit Default Rates :Mike Dolan

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Short-term interest rates have risen sharply this year, driven by Federal Reserve rate hikes and the expectation of another 200 basis points of increases in 2022 as the central bank responds to stubbornly high inflation. Besides the resulting uncertainty and rattling of markets, a bigger fear is growing that the U.S. economy could be permanently returning to damaging, higher long rates. Having grown accustomed to the benefits of low and stable long rates—such as high asset valuations and long expansions—an inflection of the low-rate world would fundamentally change the business and investment environment.

