Column-A 'Hurricane' of Double-Digit Default Rates :Mike Dolan

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) - If indeed there is an economic hurricane coming, then someone should shake the junk bond market. JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon publicly fretted last week that while the sun was still shining in the financial world a "hurricane is right out there down the road coming our...

Fortune

Is this the end of low interest rates?

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Short-term interest rates have risen sharply this year, driven by Federal Reserve rate hikes and the expectation of another 200 basis points of increases in 2022 as the central bank responds to stubbornly high inflation. Besides the resulting uncertainty and rattling of markets, a bigger fear is growing that the U.S. economy could be permanently returning to damaging, higher long rates. Having grown accustomed to the benefits of low and stable long rates—such as high asset valuations and long expansions—an inflection of the low-rate world would fundamentally change the business and investment environment.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. household wealth drops for first time in 2 years

June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. household wealth declined for the first time in two years in the first quarter of 2022 as a drop in the stock market overwhelmed continued gains in home values, a Federal Reserve report on Thursday showed. Household net worth edged down to $149.3 trillion from...
BUSINESS
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Jim Reid
Business Insider

Today's mortgage and refinance rates: June 8, 2022 | Rates inch up slightly

Mortgage rates have remained fairly stable in recent weeks. The 30-year fixed rates inched up slightly above 5% yesterday, but they haven't experienced any dramatic increases like we've seen in the past few months. Even with calming rates, rates are still 2% higher now than they were this time last...
REAL ESTATE
US News and World Report

Pipelines Unclogged, but Canadian Crude Now Faces U.S. Gulf Coast Glut

(Reuters) - After long being deeply discounted for years because of a lack of pipelines, Canadian heavy crude is finally trading like a "North American" grade, moving in tandem with U.S. sour crudes sold on the Gulf Coast after Enbridge Inc expanded its Line 3 pipeline late last year. Unfortunately...
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Europe’s had 8 years of negative interest rates and paltry growth. Now it’s being forced to raise rates—and there’s still no growth

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In the throes of the euro debt crisis in June 2014, the Mario Draghi–led European Central Bank instituted a historic policy of slashing interest rates below zero in the hopes of spurring economic growth, catalyzing business investment, boosting the labor market, and throwing a lifeline to the weaker economies in Southern Europe.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Central banks double down in fight against 'galloping' inflation

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Major central banks are racing to ditch post-pandemic stimulus and picking up the pace of interest rate hikes to get on top of surging inflation. The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday became the latest to deliver a hawkish surprise with a half-point rate hike, following in the footsteps of the United States, Canada and New Zealand.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Dollar slips, euro gains ahead of ECB announcement

The dollar slipped against a basket of major currencies for a second straight day on Wednesday but still managed to hit a fresh 20-year high against the yen, while the euro strengthened ahead of a policy announcement by the European Central Bank. The yen weakened to hit 134.47 per dollar,...
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

Instant View: ECB Ends Bond Buys, Signals Rate Hikes; Yields Rise

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank confirmed on Thursday it will end a long-running bond buying scheme on July 1 and signalled a string of interest rate hikes from July as it battles stubbornly high inflation. With price growth surging last month to a record-high 8.1% and broadening quickly,...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

World Stocks Hit Two-week Lows On Inflation Jitters, Policymakers Boost Yen

World stocks hit a two-week low on Friday as rate hike guidance from the European Central Bank and jitters over upcoming U.S. inflation data stoked concerns about global growth, while verbal intervention from Japan boosted the yen. The ECB said on Thursday it would deliver its first interest rate rise...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Traders price in 75 bps of ECB rate hikes by September

June 8 (Reuters) - Money markets ramped up their bets on European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate rises on Wednesday to price in more than 75 basis points (bps) of hikes by September. With the bank largely expected to start rises in July and move in 25-bp increments, the pricing...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

ECB Sowing Messy 'Some of What It Takes' Signal: Mike Dolan

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's 'whatever it takes' commitment to bind the euro zone is wearing thin as it tries to 'normalise' monetary policy and give inflation hawks more say in how it goes about it. Warning that inflation is unacceptably high and that it would remain above...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Opening Bell: Mortgage mega-slump

Coffee really does taste better on Fridays. But if you're in the housing market right now it's probably hard to swallow every day of the week. Mortgage applications have cratered, and business is cooling after a historic boom. I'm Phil Rosen, and today we're breaking down the housing market. New...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Yen Keeps Sliding As Europe Braces For Rate Hikes

The yen hit a fresh 20-year low versus the dollar on Wednesday and slipped to a seven-year trough against the euro as traders awaited a European Central Bank meeting likely to leave Japan alone among its peers in sticking to ultra easy monetary policy. The ECB meets on Thursday and...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Gap Between U.S. and European Equity Flows Deepens-BofA

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors continued to pull out money from European equity funds while adding exposure to U.S. stocks as global markets recovered from the lows hit at the end of May, BofA said on Friday in a research note citing EPFR data for the week to Wednesday. Overall, the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Global bond funds see weekly outflows on inflation worries

June 10 (Reuters) - Global investors resumed selling bond funds in the week to June 8, after purchasing them in the previous week, as strong employment numbers in the United States and soaring European inflation rekindled fears of aggressive monetary tightening by major central banks. Investors pulled $9.46 billion out...
BUSINESS

