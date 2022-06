Demand from prospective home buyers fell in May, in what could be a side-effect of the rising cost of living and higher interest rates, according to surveyors.The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said property professionals reported that new buyer inquiries fell in May, with a net balance of 7% reporting falls rather than rises.This was a turnaround from April when a balance of 8% reported rises in buyer inquiries rather than falls.Some professionals put this down to some buyers tightening their belts as the cost-of-living has an effect, and May’s result brings to an end eight months in a...

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO