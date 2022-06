When it comes to electric cars on China’s largest online shopping site Alibaba, you can find just about anything. And that variety has kept me in business, so to speak, by finding the weirdest and most fun ones out there for my weekly Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week column. That often means funny-shaped electric vehicles or sometimes odd mashups that take to the sea or even the sky. But sometimes it’s not what is added to a vehicle that makes it special, but rather what is suubtracted. And that’s the case this week, where this funky little electric car seems to have had the rear end torn off without anyone noticing.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO