ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Central-Current Conditions

KULR8
 2 days ago

————— City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Rounds of stormy weather set to strike central, eastern U.S. this week

While thunderstorms have been lurking across much of the Plains for several days, the northeastern United States has enjoyed a stretch of calm and dry weather, complete with low humidity and seasonable late-spring temperatures over the weekend. But AccuWeather forecasters say a change is on the way, as rain, thunderstorms and a surge in humidity are set to make for an unsettled first half of the week. In the Plains, some storms may even turn severe.
COLORADO STATE
CNN

Risk for flooding in the Central Plains

Storms in Oklahoma have prompted flood watches as we monitor the threat for severe weather advancing towards the Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, record-breaking heat expands east this weekend. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Condition#Tx#Cloudy#Nnw#Sse#Sioux Falls#Ene
The Weather Channel

Severe Thunderstorms Possible From the Midwest to Plains Into the Weekend

Severe thunderstorms could hit parts of the Plains and Midwest into the weekend. Strong wind gusts and hail are the main threats. Scattered severe storms could hit parts of the Midwest and Plains through the weekend on the heels of Thursday's destructive damaging wind event in parts of those regions.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Threatening Hail, Thunderstorms Coming in the Central United States This Week

It's the season of "regional-scale convective systems," or massive, typically severe, long-lived rainstorm systems, as the summer heat builds. For those in the central United States, this means daily possibilities of heavy rain, strong to locally devastating winds, and maybe hail and cyclones. Rainfall in Central US. Such phenomena can...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Severe storms set to hit some central and eastern US communities hard

Thunderstorms will remain quite active over parts of the central United States to end the weekend. Storms on Sunday may not only disrupt outdoor activities and travel, but they could also be locally damaging and dangerous in portions of the Mississippi and Ohio valleys, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The severe weather threat is expected to shift into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Rain, snow slow New Mexico fire, but hot, dry weather looms

The largest wildfire in North America slowed to a near standstill in northern New Mexico Tuesday amid light rain and a bit of snow in the mountains as nearly 3,000 firefighters scrambled to get ahead of a worsening fire forecast in the days ahead.The Memorial Day weekend historically marks the beginning of the primary wildfire season across many parts of the Southwest. But wildland blazes already have burned an area larger than the state of Delaware this year in extremely dry conditions created by lingering drought and climate change.In Arizona, a new fire briefly forced evacuations Tuesday near Flagstaff....
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Weather Service Warn for the Dangerous and Deadly Heatwave in Arizona

The Phoenix National Weather Service has issued a warning for a "dangerous and fatal heat wave" throughout the Southwest through the weekend. More than 25 million people are under heat advisories, and more than 50 day high temperature records, including in Death Valley, California, one of the hottest places on the planet, might be broken this weekend.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy