San Diego, CA

Padres' Austin Adams: Yet to resume throwing

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Adams (forearm) hasn't thrown since going on the injured list April 13, AJ Cassavell...

www.cbssports.com

Related
ESPN

Darvish dazzles, Profar homers as Padres blank Mets 7-0

SAN DIEGO -- — Yu Darvish efficiently dismantled the best team in the National League. The 35-year-old right-hander held the Mets hitless until the sixth inning and Jurickson Profar launched a leadoff home run to help the San Diego Padres beat New York 7-0 on Tuesday night. Darvish (5-3)...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Eddy Alvarez idle Thursday afternoon

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Eddy Alvarez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox. Alvarez started the previous three games, but he may miss out on regular playing time now that Max Muncy is back from the injured list. Will Smith is shifting into the designated hitter role in place of Alvarez while Austin Barnes starts at catcher and bats ninth. Smith is hitting fifth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Padres starting Sergio Alcantara at third on Wednesday

San Diego Padres infielder Sergio Alcantara is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Alcantara will operate third base after Manny Machado was picked as Wednesday's designated hitter, Luke Voit was aligned at first base, and Eric Hosmer was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Bassitt,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Strong start in win

Gomber (3-6) earned the victory Thursday in San Francisco, striking out five in six innings while allowing two runs on five hits, a hit batsman and a walk. Both runs against Gomber in the second inning as he allowed four batters to reach safely. He settled down and would end up retiring the final eight batters he faced. The lefty needed a good outing following two straight disastrous starts. It has been feast or famine for the 28-year-old this season with six quality starts and five disappointing outings. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against Cleveland.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Managing facial contusion

Walker was diagnosed with a facial contusion after exiting Thursday's win over the Reds, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Walker was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the eighth inning Thursday, and he immediately left the game. While the 31-year-old will likely be monitored ahead of Friday's matchup against Philadelphia, he seems to have avoided a significant injury. If Walker misses any additional time, Pavin Smith and Jordan Luplow are candidates to fill in at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Pitches eighth inning Thursday

Melancon asked manager Torey Lovullo to throw an inning in Thursday's game, because he hadn't pitched since last Saturday in Pittsburgh, the Arizona Republic reports. Melancon (2-6) picked up the win, allowing one hit over scoreless eighth inning in a 5-4 win over the Reds. Looking at the box score...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz idle Thursday for Rockies

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants. Diaz is taking a seat after starting the first two games of the series and going 1-for-7 with a run scored. Brian Serven is starting at catcher and hitting ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Andrew Heaney: Throws 62 pitches

Heaney (shoulder) allowed two hits and struck out five across 4.1 scoreless innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. This marked Heaney's second rehab appearance, and he is likely to make one more prior to being activated. He threw 62 pitches and retired the last nine hitters he faced.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Slated to travel with Brewers

Narvaez (illness) will travel with the Brewers during their upcoming road trip to Washington, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Narvaez spent a week away from the team while on the COVID-19 injured list, but he's closing in on a return. It's not yet clear whether the 30-year-old will be activated Friday or whether he'll require a few days of on-field work prior to returning to game action. However, Narvaez should reclaim his job as the Brewers' primary catcher once he's officially reinstated from the IL.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Launches grand slam

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 14-8 loss at Cincinnati. Perdomo entered the contest with only five RBI in 48 games this season, but he doubled that total between the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday with a grand slam and an RBI single, respectively. It was also the first home run of his major-league career. The 22-year-old continues to operate as Arizona's primary shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness/shoulder) on the injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Posts huge offensive effort

Cronenworth went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, a walk, three total runs and five total RBI in Wednesday's 13-2 rout of the Mets. Cronenworth was part of a big fourth inning for the Padres, knocking in a pair of runs with a double. He came through again in the following frame, swatting a three-run homer to right field to give San Diego a commanding 11-0 lead. This was Cronenworth's second three-hit performance of the campaign, and the five RBI marked a single-game season high. He has been swinging a hot bat of late, slashing .391/.481/.870 with three homers, seven runs and a whopping 14 RBI over his past six games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Dylan Cease: Unravels after defensive miscues

Cease (4-3) allowed six runs (none earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out eight across 4.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Dodgers. Cease worked four scoreless innings, though things unraveled in his final frame. He got into a jam on his own but wasn't helped by an error committed by third base Jake Burger (leg). After the miscue, Cease allowed two doubles, a walk and an infield single prior to being yanked. While he worked around a lack of control in recent starts, Cease has now surrendered 14 free passes across his last 16.1 frames. Given that all the runs he surrendered were unearned, Cease still owns a 3.14 ERA with an 89:33 K:BB across 63 innings on the season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Retreats to bench Thursday

Soler isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler went 4-for-7 with a homer, a double, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games and will be out of the lineup Thursday for the first time since May 22. Bryan De La Cruz will take over in left field and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Colin Moran: Recalled from Triple-A

Moran was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. After being sent down to Louisville on Friday, Moran will return to the Reds ahead of their series finale versus the Diamondbacks. He will start at first base and bat seventh in the contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Late addition to lineup

Flores is starting at third base and batting third Wednesday against the Rockies. The 30-year-old was originally absent from Wednesday's starting nine but will join the lineup with Brandon Crawford (quadriceps) being a late scratch. Flores is 8-for-23 with two home runs and six RBI through six games in June.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

White Sox host the Rangers to begin 3-game series

LINE: White Sox -126, Rangers +106; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Texas Rangers on Friday to start a three-game series. Chicago has a 12-15 record at home and a 26-29 record overall. The White Sox are 20-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
CHICAGO, IL

