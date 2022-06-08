ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

More details on iOS 16 (Video)

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this week Apple unveiled iOS 16 and then released the first beta of the software to developers, they will also release the first public beta of the software next month. Yesterday we got to have a look at some of the new features in the...

Related
The Independent

iOS 16: Apple unveils iPhone update that allows users to personalise their phone in new ways

Apple has unveiled iOS 16, a whole new software update for the iPhone.The update is focused on personalising the experience of using the iPhone and bringing new ways of adjusting how the phone looks and works, Apple said. Apple has also added changes to built-in apps, such as Messages, which can now undo sent messages or edited them after the fact.That includes what it says is the “biggest ever update to the lock screen”, with a whole host of ways to change how it works.Apple has added the option to adjust how the Lock Screen looks, with new typefaces and...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Forgot Your Apple ID Password? This iOS 15 Trick Might Help

If you forgot your Apple ID password, don't panic. It's likely we've all forgotten a password or two at some point. Losing your Apple ID password for your iPhone, iPad or Mac (here's what to do if you lost the password to your computer) is about as frustrating as losing your car keys. Your password, like your keys, unlocks access to something important: your iCloud account, and in turn all of your Apple devices. Like Face ID and Touch ID, your password is intended to keep your information safe, but entering it incorrectly a few times can get you locked out. This means you may have to contact Apple Support for help.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to watch WWDC 2022: Live stream & start time for Apple iOS 16 event

One of the biggest days of the year for Apple is finally here. On Monday, Apple is kicking off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) with a keynote address. We expect to see the latest updates for Apple’s software, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, and tvOS 16. If you want to see everything that Apple reveals at WWDC 2022, tune in to the live stream embedded below starting at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET.
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

Apple unveils buy now, pay later feature and redesigned iPhone lock screen

Apple is taking on Klarna and ClearPay with a new “buy now, pay later” feature for iPhones, the company has announced at its worldwide developer conference. The company is also redesigning the iPhone’s lock screen, in the most substantial visual redesign the operating system for iPhones has received since the introduction of the iPhone X, and introducing a new version of the MacBook Air built around its M2 chip.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to FaceTime on Android or Windows

Now Android and Windows users can get a taste of the Apple. Until recently, if you wanted to use FaceTime, you needed to have an Apple device. There was no way around it as FaceTime was a walled garden and nobody else could come in. But recently, perhaps in an attempt to steal away some users from Zoom and Google Meet, Apple has started to allow users of Android and Windows a little peek into FaceTime land. There’s no native FaceTime app for Android and Windows yet, and only an Apple user can start the call. But it’s a start.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Apple says it's game over for the password

We've lost count of the times the password (opens in new tab) was pronounced dead, but with Apple’s latest launch, this time it might be for real. The company has announced a “new way to make the web a safer place” - replacing passwords with a new feature it calls Passkeys.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

iOS 16 could be the most radical iPhone update in years

As we get nearer to WWDC, rumors are starting to appear with one of Apple's upcoming updates, with iOS 16 looking to get a few significant new features, including improvements to your iPhone's lock screen. According to Mark Gurman's 'Power On' newsletter (opens in new tab) (paywalled), there's going to...
CELL PHONES
CNET

The Coolest iOS 16 Feature Doesn't Actually Have a Name

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple's WWDC keynote gave us previews of MacOS Ventura, iPadOS 16, WatchOS 9 and, of course, iOS 16. The next major version of iPhone software will include editable Messages and a customizable lock screen. But there was one feature that truly grabbed my attention Monday. It stood out despite taking up less than 15 seconds of the nearly two-hour keynote.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Our iOS 16 Wish List: Every iPhone Feature We Want To See At WWDC

Apple is expected to announce iOS 16 on Monday. We're hoping to see an always-on screen, better widgets and an iPad-like split-screen feature, among other updates. Software updates introduce new features that keep the iPhone feeling fresh and relevant, even for older models. Apple typically introduces new iPhone updates during...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

References to an unknown HomePod model can be found in the iOS 16 beta

An unreleased HomePod is referenced in the first iOS 16 beta, though it's not clear what the model may actually be. On Monday, Apple announced iOS 16, the next major operating system release for the iPhone. The first developer beta has already hit the internet, with many combing over the code to see what hidden features may be waiting to be found.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

7 exciting new iOS 16 features that make your iPhone feel brand new

WWDC 2022 is finally here, and the keynote, the main event, is done. What does that mean? Basically that we have an idea of what the next generation of Apple software will look like. Everything from iOS 16 to watchOS 9, to the next version of MacOS is now clear — and while we may get some software surprises later in the year, for the most part, this is what Apple software will look like until WWDC 2023.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

iOS 16 beta 1 speed test (Video)

Apple has released iOS 16 beta 1 to developers, the iOS 16 software was revealed at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this week. we have already seen a number of hands-on videos for the new iOS 16 beta 1 software and now we have another video. The new video...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Apple M2 Pro chip coming later this year

Apple unveiled their latest silicon processor at WWDC 2022 this week, the Apple M2 and now we have details on their new Apple M2 Pro chip. It looks like Apple is getting ready to launch its next processor, according to a recent report, production of the new M2 processor will start later this year.
COMPUTERS
CNET

You Can Unsend Embarrassing iMessages With the Next iPhone Update

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple's Messages app will offer a new Delete and Edit feature in its upcoming iOS 16, the company said at its WWDC 2022 conference on Monday. The feature allows you to edit and...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Apple keynote 2022 - live: Latest news as company holds event to launch iOS 16 update for iPhone

Apple is about to hold WWDC, the annual software event that sees update to all of its products.That will include iOS 16, a major update to the iPhone’s operating system that is rumoured to be bringing a significant redesign as well as new health and notifications features.But all of Apple’s products are likely to see new additions, from the smallest Apple Watch to the biggest Mac.Apple could also launch new hardware, too. While the annual event is usually devoted primarily to new Apple software, it has in the past used it to reveal new Macs and other products.All will be revealed in an online stream that will begin at 10am local pacific time, or 6pm in the UK. And that event – as well as any fallout, secret features or other news – will be covered comprehensively here.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple Maps in iOS 16 Update: The New Features Coming to the App

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. iOS 16, the next version of Apple's mobile operating system unveiled Monday at WWDC, includes updates for the Maps app. With the new OS, Maps users can check out new features like multistop routing and more transit information.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

WWDC 2022 keynote replay now available on Apple’s website and YouTube

Apple on Monday held its keynote for the Worldwide Developers Conference event focused on updates to existing software. Don’t worry if you missed it as the WWDC 2022 keynote replay is now on Apple’s website and YouTube channel. The Cupertino company introduced updates like iOS 16, iPadOS 16,...
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

