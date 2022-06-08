ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Princess Charlotte steps in for Queen and corrects George’s posture during Platinum Jubilee

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZUKS_0g3xZf6Q00

Princess Charlotte adorably stepped in and corrected Prince George ’s posture while they stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the Queen on Sunday (5 June).

As the national anthem “God Save The Queen” played in the background, George briefly placed his hand on the ledge in front of him.

Looking at that, Charlotte swiftly nudged her older brother with her shoulder asking him to stand straight.

George responded to his sister’s hint by putting his arms by his side and fixing his posture.

The young royals were accompanied on the Buckingham Palace balcony by their parents Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their younger brother Prince Louis, and Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.

A day before the jubilee celebration’s closing, George and Charlotte stole the show at the Party at the Palace concert , where they were seen laughing and singing along with the famous musicians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVfHI_0g3xZf6Q00

The young royals joined their parents for the BBC event, which was held on the grounds of Buckingham Palace on Saturday (4 June).

Charlotte and George sat in the front row of the royal box between Prince William and Kate Middleton, clapping and waving small Union Jack flags.

As noted by social media users, they seemed particularly enthusiastic during Queen and Adam Lambert’s performance of “Don’t Stop Me Now” and Rod Stewart’s rendition of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline”.

“The most precious thing I’ve ever seen,” one Twitter user wrote. “Prince George knows the words – father and son singing along together like that. Happy tears.”

Cameras also captured Charlotte’s gleeful reaction to a pre-recorded segment which saw the Queen enjoying a tea party with cartoon character Paddington bear, voiced by Ben Whishaw.

“How pleased was Princess Charlotte to see her Great Grandma with Paddington Bear!” one person wrote.

Another said: “Look at that excitement from Prince George and Princess Charlotte! Too Cute!”

Comments / 0

Related
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Marie Claire

Prince William and Prince Harry “Are Very Much Back on Their Old Buddy Terms” Ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry—whose relationship has been strained for the better part of five years—will reunite face-to-face this week as Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick off. (The Sussexes are reportedly going to fly out imminently for the U.K.) And, according to an exclusive from The Mirror, the brothers are intentionally working to repair their rift, hoping for a drama-free weekend celebrating their beloved grandmother the Queen and her 70 years on the throne.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Ben Whishaw
Person
Prince William
Person
Adam Lambert
Person
Neil Diamond
Person
Prince Charles
Daily Mail

Gorgeous George steals the show! Eight-year-old Prince belts out Sweet Caroline as William, Kate and Charlotte join the nation and sing along to star-studded Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace

Prince George got into the celebratory spirit as he sung along to Sweet Caroline during the Queen's Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace. The eight-year-old royal belted out the lyrics as Sir Rod Stewart performed on stage in one of many adorable moments at the star-studded concert. The Duke and Duchess...
WORLD
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Fears Her & Prince Harry's Visit To The U.K. Will Make Him Want To Move Back Home, Claims Source

In just one week, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two kids will return to the U.K. to attend the Platinum Jubilee, which will mark their first royal engagement as a family of four. The gathering will also act as 11-month-old Lilibet's introduction to her relatives, so it should be a joyous occasion — but an insider believes otherwise.According to a Star source, the former actress, 40, is worried the festivities will cause her husband, 37, to start reminiscing on his old life. "Meghan is freaking out about the Jubilee," the insider spilled. "And that the royals will get their...
WORLD
People

Prince Charles Shows Off His Moves on the Dance Floor at a Pre-Platinum Jubilee Tea Party

Prince Charles is getting a head start on the Platinum Jubilee party!. Queen Elizabeth's eldest son and heir, 73, surprised guests at a tea party hosted by The Prince's Foundation at Highgrove on Tuesday. The gathering, just ahead of the four days of events marking the monarch's Platinum Jubilee, was held as a way combat loneliness, with the local community getting together to enjoy live music, finger sandwiches and Highgrove prosecco.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Prince Louis had the sweetest unseen moment after Trooping the Colour carriage debut

All eyes were on the Cambridge children as they made their carriage debut at Trooping the Colour for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Following their appearance at the grand parade, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis travelled to the Major General's Office to watch the rest of the spectacle, along with their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#British Royal Family#Uk#Party
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Departure Forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to “Kickstart Their Star Quality,” Expert Says

As a former actress, it was Meghan Markle that had long been used to glittery red carpets. But, say experts, Prince Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family has now forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to “kickstart their star quality,” as the couple “have stepped up their glitzy appearances,” The Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Heartbreak: Camilla Parker-Bowles Husband To Have A Chaotic Tour Just Like Kate Middleton And Prince William's Trip In March? Queen Elizabeth's Son Demanded To Do This

Prince Charles is currently on his three-day Canada tour today, alongside his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are representing Queen Elizabeth in her Platinum Jubilee year to commemorate her 70 years of reign in the United Kingdom. Most, if not all, are aware that Canada remains...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth was impressed by Kate Middleton’s adoration for Prince William despite royal status: author

Queen Elizabeth has always been in full support of Prince William and Kate Middleton as the future of the British monarchy. The claim was made by royal expert Andrew Morton, who has written a new book about the reigning monarch titled "The Queen." The bestselling author, known for being Princess Diana’s biographer, has previously written books on other members of the British royal family, including Meghan Markle and Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex Slammed For Never Visiting Thomas Markle While He Was Dating Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has never met his father-in-law, Thomas Markle Sr. in person. And he never had the opportunity to meet the former lighting director because they had a falling out shortly before he and Meghan Markle tied the knot. Now that Thomas is in the hospital, some royal experts are urging the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to reach out to the 77-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

The Royal Family is 'risking reputational damage' by allowing Harry and Meghan to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, majority of Britons believe according to new poll​

The majority of people believe the Royal Family has risked reputational damage after Harry and Meghan attended the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, a poll has found. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including William and Kate to watch...
U.K.
Page Six

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release new photos of daughter Lilibet after Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released new photos of their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, following the Sussex family’s visit to the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee festivities. Lilibet is the spitting image of the Duke of Sussex — including his signature red hair — in the picture taken at her 1st birthday party in the UK over the weekend. The toddler wore a pale blue dress and white hair bow for the celebration, which took place at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, UK, on Saturday. Photographer Misan Harriman also posted a photo of Markle and Lilibet with his wife Camilla Holmstroem...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Skipping Meghan and Harry's Daughter Lili's 1st Birthday Party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the U.K. this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While in England, Lili will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, June 4—and her aunt Kate Middleton and uncle Prince William will be missing from any quiet family party, Page Six and Daily Mail point out.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Inside Princess Charlotte's incredible royal gift bag from Jubilee concert

Princess Charlotte celebrated the Queen's epic Jubilee concert in style on Saturday, after being captured holding an incredible gift bag - and you won't believe what was inside. The seven-year-old could be seen holding a lavish purple bag which was complete with a special jubilee water bottle. WATCH: Prince William...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

689K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy