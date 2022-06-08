ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joker 2: Joaquin Phoenix pictured reading script as new movie's announced

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Joaquin Phoenix has been pictured reading the script to Joker 2 , which is officially happening.

It’s been unknown whether Phillips planned to make a follow-up to his 2019 film, which won Phoenix a Best Actor Oscar.

However, the director revealed he was moving ahead with the project by sharing the cover of the script co-written by Phillips and Scott Silver on Instagram .

This image revealed the film’s working title as Joker: Folie à Deux , the meaning of which has led to fans making the same casting hope .

Excitingly, another image confirmed Phoenix’s return. He can be seen in the photo, cigarette in mouth while reading the script.

Joker followed Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, a failed clown and stand-up comedian who slowly coalesces into the DC villain. The film received positive reviews from both critics and fans.

Addressing a posible sequel in 2021, Phoenix said : “There are some things we could do with this guy and [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don’t know.”

Joker , which also starred Zazie Beetz and Robert De Niro, was nominated for Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars, but lost to Parasite .

