Britney Spears’ ex-husband was arrested by Ventura County deputies after crashing his wedding in Thousand Oaks. According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, private security detained Jason Alexander shortly after 2 p.m. at the Spears’ home, before the wedding. Deputies arrived soon after and arrested him for an outstanding term from Napa.

THOUSAND OAKS, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO