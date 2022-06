The Denver Broncos have new owners. On Tuesday, the team announced it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family, who will acquire the team from the Pat Bowlen Trust. According to multiple reports, the Broncos were sold for a record $4.65 billion. Earlier in the week, it was reported that the Walton-Penner family, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, was going to buy the as the bids were coming in.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO