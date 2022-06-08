ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSL: Viewing hours in 'near fourfold' increase according to new figures

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen's Super League viewing hours have had a "near fourfold" increase from last season, according to new figures by the Women's Sport Trust (WST). The 2021-22 season saw fans tuning in for 34.048m viewing hours, up from 8.83 million hours for 2020-21. This has contributed to a 140% rise...

