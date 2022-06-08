ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos

Larry Brown Sports

Broncos sell for record $4.65 billion price

The Denver Broncos are no longer for sale. The team announced on Twitter Tuesday that it has entered into a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family ownership group. Although an official price has yet to be revealed, Mike Klis of 9News reported Tuesday that the deal is for a U.S. sports-franchise record $4.65 billion. The Walton-Penner group’s purchase dwarfs the previous record $2.4 billion Steve Cohen paid for the New York Mets in 2020.
theScore

Walton-Penner family to acquire Broncos for reported record $4.65B

The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family have entered into a purchase and sale agreement, the team announced Tuesday. The agreement, which is subject to approval from the NFL's finance committee and league ownership, calls for the Walton-Penner family to acquire the franchise from the Pat Bowlen Trust. "I have...
NFL world reacts to DK Metcalf report

Mandatory minicamp is underway for the Seattle Seahawks but wide receiver DK Metcalf is not participating. According to Ian Rapoport, Metcalf wasn’t present on Tuesday as contract talks between the two sides have yet to produce a new deal. The wide receiver remains in Los Angeles where he continues...
NFL world reacts to Broncos record sale

The 2022 season will truly one of change for the Denver Broncos. They have a new head coach in Nathaniel Hackett, a new quarterback in Russell Wilson, and now, a new ownership group. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Broncos announced that the ownership group of former Walmart Chairman...
What's next for the Denver Broncos stadium under new ownership

The Denver Broncos' 21-year-old stadium needs a facelift — but to what extent and who will cover the cost remain up for debate. Driving the news: The record-setting purchase of the team by Walmart heir Rob Walton and his family is spurring talk about a fresh stadium on the horizon.
Denver Broncos reach sale agreement; price tag is $4.65 billion, sources say

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have entered a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family ownership group, the sides announced Tuesday night. The agreement is for $4.65 billion, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports. That would be a record price paid for a North American sports franchise. The Walton-Penner group...
Team led by Arkansas graduate set to purchase Denver Broncos

An Arkansas graduate and the heir to the fortune of the world’s largest retailer has agreed to buy the Denver Broncos. Rob Walton, a 1966 graduate of the University of Arkansas and the son of the late Sam Walton, the founder of Wal Mart, heads a group that has purchased the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion dollars, which is the highest that anyone has paid for a professional sports franchise. reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Following the purchase, Walton released a statement regarding the purchase of the NFL franchise: We are thrilled to be selected to move forward with the purchase of the Denver...
Broncos Starter Makes Blunt Comment on Russell Wilson

Many of Russell Wilson's defensive counterparts default to effusive praise when asked about the Denver Broncos quarterback's mobility, on display during Organized Team Activities. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, for example, couldn't stop gushing. “It’s hard because when you think you have an angle on him, and he might spin out...
Broncos Reveal New Owner in Bombshell Announcement

The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family on Tuesday jointly announced a purchase and sale agreement, a blockbuster franchise acquisition that rewrites both NFL and North American sports history. The club's new ownership group is comprised of Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner, and son-in-law Greg Penner...
The Denver Broncos sale is about to make history

After a long process, the Denver Broncos announced late Tuesday night that they have “entered into a sale agreement” that will reportedly make history. The Walton-Penner group, led by Walmart heirs Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner and her husband, Greg Penner, are on track to buy the franchise for $4.65 billion, multiple outlets reported.
