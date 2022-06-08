ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Zoo’s annual Beastly Ball fundraiser raises $1.4 million

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
Part of the proceeds of the LA Zoo's Beastly Ball fundraiser fund wildlife conservation efforts. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Zoo

The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, which supports the LA Zoo, raised more than $1.4 million during Saturday’s Beastly Ball gala and silent auction, the zoo announced Tuesday.

“Returning in person for the 2022 Beastly Ball was exhilarating, and it was great to see so many sponsors, friends, and animal lovers come out in support of GLAZA and the Zoo’s mission,” said GLAZA President Tom Jacobson. “This year’s honorees are truly exceptional. Their contributions to the fields of science, animal and human health, and environmental responsibility will have profound and lasting effects for generations.”

The ball was hosted by comedian and actor Joel McHale. The evening’s honorees were B. Natterson-Horrowitz and Kathryn Bowers, who co-authored the books “Zoobiquity” and “Wildhood,” which explore how the planet’s species are interconnected and highlight the link between animal and human health and adolescent development, GLAZA said.

Businessman and documentary producer Stephen Badger was given the Conservation Hero Award for his leadership in corporate sustainability, according to GLAZA.

More than 150 items were auctioned off, including items from travel, sports, entertainment and art. An Ultimate Softball Game Experience at Dodger Stadium fetched $12,000., a Los Angeles Lakers suite brought in $10,000. a Goodyear Blimp ride was auctioned for $9,000. and a guitar signed by guitarist and GLAZA trustee Slash was won for $5,000

Items from the estate of Betty White, who was a trustee and honorary zookeeper before her death, generated nearly $23,000. The auction brought in more than $210,000., beating the record of any Beastly Ball auction.

“It was truly an unforgettable moment at the LA Zoo for the first in-person Beastly Ball since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Denise M. Verret, LA Zoo CEO and Zoo Director. “I am thrilled that so many people came out to see our beautiful Zoo, enjoyed an electric atmosphere, and reflected on the legacy of our dear friend, Betty White, who championed the Los Angeles Zoo and our vital work in conservation during her lifetime. This momentous show of support to GLAZA continues to help their mission of supporting the LA Zoo, and for that, I am eternally grateful.”

The funding will be used to support the zoo and fund wildlife conservation locally and abroad, according to GLAZA.

HeySoCal

Biden heads to LA while Harris arrives in Monrovia

Updates include Kamala Harris’ visit to the Dream Big Children’s Center. President Joe Biden arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday as the Summit of the Americas began its formal program of discussions among leaders from Western Hemisphere nations addressing issues ranging from immigration to climate change to COVID. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Garcetti signs proclamation making Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees

Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a proclamation Monday making Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, a paid holiday for Los Angeles city employees. “We want every child to know what Juneteenth commemorates. The day — June 19, 1865 — in which a Union general arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform the last African Americans still held in bondage in this nation that they were free and the Civil War was over,” Garcetti said Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA seeks to implement emblem program for licensed cannabis stores

In an effort to protect cannabis consumers from untested and unregulated product at unlicensed businesses, the Los Angeles City Council approved a motion Tuesday aimed at implementing a county program that issues emblem placards to licensed cannabis businesses. Under the County of Los Angeles’ Emblem Program for Authorized Cannabis Stores,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
