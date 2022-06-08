LA Zoo’s annual Beastly Ball fundraiser raises $1.4 million

Part of the proceeds of the LA Zoo's Beastly Ball fundraiser fund wildlife conservation efforts. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Zoo

The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, which supports the LA Zoo, raised more than $1.4 million during Saturday’s Beastly Ball gala and silent auction, the zoo announced Tuesday.

“Returning in person for the 2022 Beastly Ball was exhilarating, and it was great to see so many sponsors, friends, and animal lovers come out in support of GLAZA and the Zoo’s mission,” said GLAZA President Tom Jacobson. “This year’s honorees are truly exceptional. Their contributions to the fields of science, animal and human health, and environmental responsibility will have profound and lasting effects for generations.”

The ball was hosted by comedian and actor Joel McHale. The evening’s honorees were B. Natterson-Horrowitz and Kathryn Bowers, who co-authored the books “Zoobiquity” and “Wildhood,” which explore how the planet’s species are interconnected and highlight the link between animal and human health and adolescent development, GLAZA said.

Businessman and documentary producer Stephen Badger was given the Conservation Hero Award for his leadership in corporate sustainability, according to GLAZA.

More than 150 items were auctioned off, including items from travel, sports, entertainment and art. An Ultimate Softball Game Experience at Dodger Stadium fetched $12,000., a Los Angeles Lakers suite brought in $10,000. a Goodyear Blimp ride was auctioned for $9,000. and a guitar signed by guitarist and GLAZA trustee Slash was won for $5,000

Items from the estate of Betty White, who was a trustee and honorary zookeeper before her death, generated nearly $23,000. The auction brought in more than $210,000., beating the record of any Beastly Ball auction.

“It was truly an unforgettable moment at the LA Zoo for the first in-person Beastly Ball since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Denise M. Verret, LA Zoo CEO and Zoo Director. “I am thrilled that so many people came out to see our beautiful Zoo, enjoyed an electric atmosphere, and reflected on the legacy of our dear friend, Betty White, who championed the Los Angeles Zoo and our vital work in conservation during her lifetime. This momentous show of support to GLAZA continues to help their mission of supporting the LA Zoo, and for that, I am eternally grateful.”

The funding will be used to support the zoo and fund wildlife conservation locally and abroad, according to GLAZA.