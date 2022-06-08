Your View: Note of thanks to those who supported Mendota Trail Conservancy

John Battle (19-8) vs. Buckingham County (16-4-1), 1 p.m. The Skinny: John Battle is in the state tournament for the 14th time in program history (2022, 2019, 2017, 2012, 2003, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997, 1988, 1980, 1972). The Trojans won VHSL Group A state titles in 2000 and 2001, while finishing as 2A runner-up to Dan River in 2017…. It’s the second state tournament berth for the Trojans under fifth-year head coach Jimmy Gobble, who graduated from the school in 1999 and pitched in the big leagues for the Kansas City Royals (2003-2008) and Chicago White Sox (2009). He’s 62-32 at the helm of the Trojans. … Battle suffered season-ending playoff losses to the eventual state champs in 2019 (Chatham) and 2021 (Lebanon). … Noah Sills, Gavin Ratliff, Porter Gobble and Evan Hankins have handled the bulk of the pitching duties for the Trojans. Porter Gobble, Will Purifoy, Elijah Childress and Nolan Sailor own the team’s top batting averages. … Hankins, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound freshman left-hander, has committed to the University of Tennessee. Sailor is headed to Southwest Virginia Community College and senior infielder JonAlan Richardson is a Bluefield State College signee. … Battle topped Tazewell (13-3), Virginia High (12-2) and Gate City (6-3) in winning the Region 2D tournament, while rallying for a 5-4, 11-inning state quarterfinal victory over Alleghany on Tuesday. … John Battle has three seniors on its roster, while Buckingham County has just two. … Buckingham beat Central-Woodstock (3-0), Strasburg (7-6) and Stuarts Draft (8-7) to win the Region 2B tournament and dominated Randolph-Henry for a 6-1 state quarterfinal victory. … The last time Buckingham County faced a far Southwest Virginia squad in a male team sport was the 2015 Region 2A West football playoffs when Richlands recorded a 35-20 win over the Knights. … Buckingham lost to George Wythe in the 2002 Group A, Division 2 state football championship game and beat Fort Chiswell in the 1975 Group A boys basketball finals. … The game will be played at the home of the Salem Red Sox, Boston’s Carolina League farm team. Mookie Betts, Anthony Rizzo, Matt Holliday and Ben Zobrist are among the guys who called the place home during their days in the minor leagues. … In the Class 1 state semifinals today at nearby Kiwanis Field, Grayson County vs. Rappahannock (10 a.m.) and Auburn vs. Rappahannock County (1 p.m.) are the semifinal matchups. … Buckingham is having the best season in school history, while Battle has lived up to the preseason expectations. Like most opponents this time of the year, these clubs know little about each other. “Every team you play is going to be good and every situation is going to be escalated,” Jimmy Gobble said. “It’s really just about trying to play your game and not worry about who the opponent is. That’s one thing you want the guys to understand – we know who we are and let’s just be that.”

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO