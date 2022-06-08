ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

GOP taps seasoned broadcaster for New Mexico governor race

By MORGAN LEE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l1KiU_0g3xQRRf00
1 of 14

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans picked a seasoned TV broadcaster to take on New Mexico’s incumbent Democratic governor, nominating former network meteorologist Mark Ronchetti on his pledges to rein in state spending, shore up policing and unleash already record-setting oil production.

Ronchetti won Tuesday’s primary by a wide margin in a field of five candidates that included state Rep. Rebecca Dow, a prominent voice among Republicans in the Legislature.

The GOP nominee, joined on the victory stage by his wife and school-aged daughters, pledged to back police officers by restoring immunity from prosecution and blasted Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for a lengthy suspension of in-person teaching and student proficiency testing during the pandemic.

“Now our children are even further behind, and she has no plan to catch them up,” Ronchetti said. “Every at-risk child deserves to know that they have a chance with a great education.”

He added a jab at new social studies standards that increase instruction related to racial and social identity in a heavily Latino and Native American state.

“We’ll focus on teaching them reading, writing, history, science and math. One thing we won’t teach them is how to hate each other,” Ronchetti said.

New Mexico is home to 23 federally recognized Native American tribes and nations, while nearly half the population claims Hispanic ethnicity.

Separately, the Democratic nomination for attorney general went to Raúl Torrez, a second-term district attorney for Albuquerque and its outskirts. He defeated State Auditor Brian Colón to vie in an open race against Republican attorney and U.S. Marine veteran Jeremy Michael Gay of Gallup.

Torrez has pledged to expand the state’s capacity and expertise to handle consumer-rights litigation. He has criticized some provisions of judicial reforms that limit the use of money bail in decisions about pre-trial release.

New Mexico has alternated between Democratic and Republican governors since the early 1980s. An incumbent governor last lost reelection in 1994.

The November election for New Mexico governor will be a test of Democratic resolve in an oil-producing region with a strong culture of gun ownership and evolving opinions on abortion access.

The GOP in 2020 flipped a congressional district along the U.S. border with Mexico with the election of Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, a firm defender of former President Donald Trump.

Ronchetti has pledged to deploy 150 state law enforcement personnel to the remote international border with Mexico to combat illegal migration and drug and human trafficking. The proposal echoes National Guard deployments by Republican governors in Arizona and Texas.

In a nod to his days as a TV personality, Ronchetti cracked some jokes on the victory stage. He ridiculed the governor for what he called lavish public spending at the governor’s mansion on premium beef and liquor, contrasting that with his own offer of chips, salsa and a cash bar for supporters on election night.

Lujan Grisham spent much of Election Day surveying recent destruction from the largest wildfire in recorded New Mexico history. President Joe Biden is scheduled to discuss relief efforts during a planned visit Saturday to Santa Fe.

Republicans have faltered in a string of statewide elections, ceding control of every statewide elected office to Democrats, including the five-seat state Supreme Court.

Since taking office in 2019, Lujan Grisham and the Democratic-led Legislature have enacted reforms to ensure access to abortion, expand government oversight of guns and expand police accountability by lifting immunity from prosecution for misconduct.

The incumbent governor has walked a fine line on the environment with climate change initiatives that rein in methane pollution from oilfield infrastructure, phase out coal-fired power plants and mandate new renewable energy investments without restricting oil production. New Mexico last year surpassed North Dakota to become the nation’s No. 2 oil producer behind Texas.

Lujan Grisham has harnessed a surge in state government income to underwrite teacher raises, offer free college education to in-state students, expand preschool and bolster Medicaid coverage across a state with high rates of poverty.

In response to inflation, the state is sending out staggered payments of up to $1,500 per household between June and August.

New Mexico’s most recent Republican governor was Susana Martinez, an El Paso native with family ties in Mexico who served as a district attorney before winning an open race to succeed termed-out Gov. Bill Richardson.

First-term congresswomen were seeking reelection to New Mexico’s three congressional districts, without primary challengers.

In the 2nd District of southern New Mexico, Las Cruces City Councilor Gabe Vasquez won the Democratic nomination to challenge Herrell. He defeated rural physician Darshan Patel.

In the 1st District that includes most of Albuquerque and rural communities to the south, the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury was won by former police Detective Michelle Garcia Holmes.

Holmes ran for the same congressional seat in 2020 and was defeated by Democrat Deb Haaland, now serving as U.S. Interior secretary.

In other statewide races, former Sandoval County Treasurer Laura Montoya won the Democratic nomination for state treasurer, defeating former Magistrate Judge and Treasury official Heather Benavidez. Montoya will compete against former Santa Fe County Commissioner Harry Montoya in an open race to replace termed out State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg.

The Democratic nomination for state auditor went to utilities regulator Joseph Maestas, an elected member of the Public Regulation Commission. He’ll confront Libertarian write-in candidate Robert Vaillancourt in a general election without a Republican contender.

In state legislative races, state Rep. Roger Montoya of Velarde was ousted in the Democratic primary by Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde, who gave up the seat in 2020 to run unsuccessfully for Congress.

About 25% of eligible voters participated in the primary, with higher turnout among registered Republicans.

___

AP writer Susan Montoya Bryan contributed from Albuquerque.

Comments / 58

firefighter34921
2d ago

New Mexico is last place in just about everything. How could he be any worse? It's s time for change

Reply(7)
20
@Anti_Fascist
2d ago

So the state is worst in crime, education...due to MLG being the governor? What happened during Martinez governorship?

Reply(8)
10
guy
2d ago

Yeah just what New Mexico needs, a weatherman in a government position 🙄

Reply(14)
17
Related
KOAT 7

What's ahead in the race for New Mexico's next governor?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Each party has spoken and now New Mexico’s final two candidates for governor are gearing up for the next phase of their campaigns. So, what does that look like leading up to the November election?. Right now, there’s a big focus on TV ads and...
ELECTIONS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico lawmakers speak ahead of January 6th Committee hearing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers are speaking ahead of tonight’s January 6th committee hearing. “It’s crucial that the American people actually know the truth about what happened on January 6th. And that those who are responsible are held accountable. And that’s what these committee hearings are all about. That’s what tonight is about,” said […]
POLITICS
The Amarillo Pioneer

Ronchetti Wins GOP Primary for New Mexico Governor

Former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti will be the Republican nominee for New Mexico governor this year after defeating four other candidates to claim his party’s nomination for the job on Tuesday night. According to unofficial election results from New Mexico, Ronchetti won the support of 58 percent of Republican...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
Rio Grande Sun

Sanchez Unseats Montoya in District 40 and Herrera, Romero Hold On

Three moderate challengers contested three comparatively progressive incumbent state representatives in the valley for the June 7 Democratic primary. One of them was successful. Joseph Sanchez defeated incumbent Roger Montoya to run to win back his state House seat in District 40. Sanchez won 57 percent of votes, according to...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Race for New Mexico’s Republican governor nomination

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the high-profile races in New Mexico’s primary election is finding out which Republican will face off with incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in November. Five candidates are vying for the Republican nomination. KRQE’s Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez says he feels the vote is going to come down to who voters […]
ELECTIONS
KRQE News 13

Who’s spent the most money on the New Mexico 2022 primary?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 primary elections have the possibility of shaking up the politics of the state. After debates over the politics of COVID-19 lockdowns, statewide funding, and extended discussions on crime, many state and local candidates want to bring big changes to New Mexico. But to get there, they need to make it […]
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susana Martinez
Person
Yvette Herrell
KRQE News 13

Rebecca Dow concedes GOP nomination for governor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rebecca Dow, the second-place candidate among the Republicans, pledged to continue fighting for her party during her concession speech. “I started this campaign with one goal in mind, to make MLG a one-term governor. I’m right here today as ready to fight tomorrow as I was yesterday, to make sure MLG is a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

5 Republicans vie for governor in New Mexico primary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican voters are choosing a nominee for New Mexico governor from a field of five candidates in Tuesday’s primary election campaign dominated by concerns about the economy, violent crime and security at the southern U.S. border. The winner of Tuesday’s GOP contest will...
The Associated Press

Wrong-sized ballots delay results in Montana US House race

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Ballot printing errors have delayed election results for Montana’s new congressional seat, forcing a small northwestern county to count votes by hand in the unexpectedly close Republican primary race between former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski.
KTAR.com

Arizona politicians react to gun control bill passing US House

PHOENIX — Arizona politicians in the U.S. House reacted Wednesday after a wide-ranging gun control bill passed mostly along party lines. The bill, which is in response to the recent deadly mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, raises the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle to 21 years old and prohibits the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds among other regulations.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico Legislature#Republicans#Politics State#Politics Governor#Gop#Santa Fe#Democratic#Latino#Native American#Hispanic
KRQE News 13

New Mexico creates prescription drug price task force

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State of New Mexico is establishing a new prescription drug price task force under a new executive order signed Thursday. According to a news release, the task force will “analyze and report solutions to manager and minimize the costs of prescriptions for New Mexicans.” By the end of August, the […]
POLITICS
pinonpost.com

Piñon Post’s John Block wins GOP primary for NM House seat

On Tuesday, Piñon Post editor and founder John Block of Alamogordo won the Republican primary for New Mexico’s 51st state House seat, defeating two-term incumbent state Rep. Rachel Black. Block got 1,540 votes (51%) to Black’s 1,494 (49%). The margin of victory was large enough not to go to an automatic recount.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KRQE News 13

Raul Torrez wins democratic nomination in attorney general race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a heated campaign between Raul Torrez and Brian Colon in the democratic primary race for Attorney General, unofficial numbers show Raul Torrez winning the nomination. Torrez was sworn in as the Bernalillo County District Attorney in January 2017 and has suggested his years as a prosecutor gave him more credibility and experience […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Rhode Island to improve civics education to resolve lawsuit

Rhode Island will improve the way students are taught to participate in the political process in order to resolve a federal lawsuit over whether public school students have a constitutional right to a civics education, the state’s education department announced Friday. The department said both sides in the suit...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

938K+
Followers
454K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy